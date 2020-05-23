If something has become clear to us, it is that Stephen King’s literary universe is hugeIt has a lot of interesting stories that we would love to see on television or on the big screen. Before the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, a series about The Stand was starting to be produced, a novel by the writer that describes very well what we are experiencing.

This story published in 1978 and updated in 1990, takes place in a world ravaged by an unstoppable plague, where survivors are caught up in an elemental fight between good and evil dividing into two campsDoes it ring a bell? Others believe in the prophetic wisdom of 108-year-old Mother Abigail, and still others follow the example of the eternally evil Randall Flagg.

Stephen King warns the world about the spread of coronavirus with his book ‘The Stand’

The recording of The Stand ended four days before the coronavirus make many productions in the world stop. However, and thanks to Vanity Fair we have the first images of this series that promises to be one of the most important of the year, because on television we will be able to see the adaptation of this Stephen King story that now takes on more importance.

And what about the cast?

In these images we have a look at the main characters, among them Whoopi Goldberg like Mother Abigail, Alexander Skarsgard like Randall Flagg, Odessa Young like Frannie Goldsmith, Jovan Adepo like Larry Underwood, Owen Teague like Harold Lauder, Heather Graham like Rita Blakemoor, and Nat Wolff like Lloyd Henreid.

According to the same source, the show will kick off after the Captain Trips pandemic has taken effect with loss flashbacks to reveal the roots of terror. From there, the stories of all characters will come together to try to rebuild the world and recover humanity, although we will see an eternal debate between the ideas of good and evil.

For the theme of The Stand, which in a crazy way is related to this pandemic, it was said that the series could be postponed so as not to make the situation of COVID-19 bigger. But despite everything, CBS has confirmed that this plot will see the light sometime this year, though it still doesn’t confirm when all 10 episodes will premiere.

In addition to all these actors, there will be special guests like James Marsden playing Stu Redman, Amber Heard like Nadine Cross, Greg Kinnear like Glen Bateman and even Marilyn Manson He will have a role in the series as Trashcan Man. It only remains to wait for the release date to be confirmed to see a Stephen King story on television again.