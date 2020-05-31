Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero are the towns with the most confirmed diagnoses, while Tijuana is the municipality with the most deaths.
The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 87 thousand 512 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which are scattered in a thousand 467 municipalities, 21 more than those registered until this Friday.
Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants this May 30, last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance:
Data
These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:
Municipality
State
Diagnostics
Hospitalized
Intensive care
Deaths
Iztapalapa
CDMX
4711
1605
148
489
G. A. Madero
CDMX
3024
1100
94
403
Mexicali
Baja California
2422
819
12
240
Center
Tabasco
2178
608
73
269
Tijuana
Baja California
2097
1323
3. 4
535
Nezahualcóyotl
Mexico
1855
812
68
218
Tlalpan
CDMX
1764
410
fifty
123
Puebla
Puebla
1753
703
68
151
Ecatepec
Mexico
1724
799
42
189
Culiacan
Sinaloa
1602
639
71
278
TO. Obregon
CDMX
1544
515
32
165
Coyoacán
CDMX
1513
396
37
103
Xochimilco
CDMX
1500
326
29
84
Iztacalco
CDMX
1412
438
29
130
Cuauhtémoc
CDMX
1400
472
35
161
Veracruz
Veracruz
1373
545
77
147
Benito Juarez
Quintana Roo
1328
615
124
262
V. Carranza
CDMX
1288
398
27
117
Azcapotzalco
CDMX
1254
385
16
117
Tláhuac
CDMX
1227
210
14
57
Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants:
At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.
Nationally, the rate is 61.48 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (269 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (156 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (138 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).
For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 61.48 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.