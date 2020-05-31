Iztapalapa and Gustavo A. Madero are the towns with the most confirmed diagnoses, while Tijuana is the municipality with the most deaths.

The Ministry of Health reported that they already add 87 thousand 512 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which are scattered in a thousand 467 municipalities, 21 more than those registered until this Friday.

Below you can locate your municipality, know the number of confirmed cases, hospitalization, access to the Intensive Care Unit, number of deaths and the rate per 100,000 inhabitants this May 30, last day of the National Day of Healthy Distance:

Data

These are the municipalities with the most registered cases to date:

Municipality

State

Diagnostics

Hospitalized

Intensive care

Deaths

Iztapalapa

CDMX

4711

1605

148

489

G. A. Madero

CDMX

3024

1100

94

403

Mexicali

Baja California

2422

819

12

240

Center

Tabasco

2178

608

73

269

Tijuana

Baja California

2097

1323

3. 4

535

Nezahualcóyotl

Mexico

1855

812

68

218

Tlalpan

CDMX

1764

410

fifty

123

Puebla

Puebla

1753

703

68

151

Ecatepec

Mexico

1724

799

42

189

Culiacan

Sinaloa

1602

639

71

278

TO. Obregon

CDMX

1544

515

32

165

Coyoacán

CDMX

1513

396

37

103

Xochimilco

CDMX

1500

326

29

84

Iztacalco

CDMX

1412

438

29

130

Cuauhtémoc

CDMX

1400

472

35

161

Veracruz

Veracruz

1373

545

77

147

Benito Juarez

Quintana Roo

1328

615

124

262

V. Carranza

CDMX

1288

398

27

117

Azcapotzalco

CDMX

1254

385

16

117

Tláhuac

CDMX

1227

210

14

57

Rate for every 100,000 inhabitants:

At a global level, the measurement per 100,000 inhabitants is used to know the incidence of contagion between communities of different sizes.

Nationally, the rate is 61.48 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The entities with the highest rate are the Mexico City (269 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Tabasco (156 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Baja California (138 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

For this reason, if your municipality has a higher rate than 61.48 It means that you are in an area that exceeds the national average of incidence by Covid-19.