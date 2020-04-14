When there is no inspiration to write or create a new song, making a cover of the greats is always an excellent option. Thousands of artists around the world have kept busy writing, producing or releasing their new tracks to keep their fans busy, however now Roger Waters and Chris Martin have gone down the path of covers.

Each for his side, both surprised the world with two quite good performances. Roger threw a cover of the recently deceased folk and country figure John Prine. Chris Martin hit one of Bob Dylan’s big favorites.

John Prine died on April 7 at age 73 of complications from the coronavirus. Since his death, dozens of tributes from a distance have come from all over the world of music. Within days of the news, Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters shared a cover of “Paradise” from Prine’s self-titled debut album. “I miss you, brother,” Waters said in the video description. Roger joins the countless artists who pay tribute to Prine from the day of his death. Among them are Bon Iver, Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price and more.

On the other hand, Chris Martin sent us until 1975 with the cover that he did to “Shelter From the Storm” by Bob Dylan. He dropped this cover on the Saturday Night Live At Home show, coming out as the surprise music artist of the night (Tom Hanks also came out on the same show unexpectedly). Performing from his home studio, which he decorated to look like the SNL set, Chris Martin had an acoustic guitar performance, just like Waters’ and very Bob Bob style. We leave the video for you to enjoy and improve your day considerably: