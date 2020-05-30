In his daughter’s dream, a man improvised a graduation ceremony on the lawn. Missing the students, a teacher knitted dolls representing the children. Affection lives in small gestures.

1. Inside the bubble. A nursing home in the city of Bourbourg, in the north of France, found a creative outlet for residents there to continue receiving visitors even during the pandemic and social isolation. In the institution’s gardens, a kind of tent was installed, with independent and opposite entrances – one for the resident, another for the visitor. Inside the structure, after passing through closed anterooms, the two paths lead to the same environment, divided by a transparent plastic layer. On both sides, there are chairs, ottomans and even “windows” that let in natural light. It is there that the elderly and their family members can feel closer, see each other, talk and calm their nostalgia in the way that is possible – and, most importantly, in safety. The information is from the . agency.

2. Children’s creativity. A similar initiative was made, in a much more improvised way, by a 10-year-old girl from California, in the United States. As ABC television reported, Paige missed hugging her grandparents a lot. With the help of her mother, who is a nurse, she created a contraption using a shower curtain, plastic bags, disposable plates and hot glue. The result, which she called the “hug curtain”, was fixed on the door of her grandparents’ house. When answering the bell, they encountered a plastic barrier sealing the entrance from top to bottom. In it, there were “sleeves” closed at the ends, at different heights, so that whoever was on one side and on the other could insert their arms. The effort paid off – and the child won several hugs.

3. Hand in hand. A partnership between the Gol airline and the NGO Amigos do Bem will guarantee more security for those who work at airports and also generate income for residents of the city of Catimbau, in Pernambuco. Seamstresses linked to the non-governmental organization, which assists families in the northeastern hinterland, will be responsible for producing 40,000 fabric masks, which will be used by the company’s employees.

4. Full room. A teacher from the city of Haarlem, in the Netherlands, found a very original way of dealing with the longing she felt for her class after school was suspended. Seeking references on the internet, she decided to create woolen dolls that represented each child, as reported by the NH Nieuws website. And she knitted every detail: she put the favorite color of one on her blouse; carefully created the frame of another’s glasses; not even one student’s freckles were forgotten. After sending a photo of the dolls to the families, each student was quickly identified. But a question came up: where’s the teacher? She then took the orders and made a doll out of herself.

5. Spread caution. Grupo Boticário has just donated 20 tons of gel alcohol to residents of communities in Rio de Janeiro, as well as to professionals who work in its health units. Through the voluntary movement União Rio, the products reached regions such as São Cristóvão, Costa Barros, Complexo da Penha and Pavuna.

6. Together. In the midst of the crisis, the Van Solidária project, led by the company Grape / Global Eco, has acted on several fronts. It has already donated 500 face shields to hospitals and more than 2,000 basic food baskets in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Now, the goal is to deliver, by June, another 10,000 baskets and keep a thousand lunch boxes weekly, distributed in Largo São Francisco, in downtown São Paulo.

7. To give a refreshment. Health professionals, couriers, firefighters, garbage collectors, children and the elderly served by social projects. To try to make the daily lives of these people lighter (and sweeter), Bacio di Latte has already donated almost 10 tons of ice cream – the equivalent of 100 thousand cups – in different states, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Goiás and Rio Grande do Sul.

8. Home celebration. A man who lives in Tennessee (USA) was unhappy to see his daughter, Gabrielle Pierce, 23, spend days crying after receiving the news of the cancellation of her graduation, due to social isolation. In front of the garage at home, he set up a carefully decorated stage – with pulpit and everything – to reproduce the ceremony. There, the young woman was entitled to scholarship, speeches, national anthem and even an audience – the neighbors went out to watch, each on their lawn; and the cars passing by the street slowed down to congratulate the trainee. That’s what the ABC News website says.

9. Good for everyone. DuLocal, focused on 100% organic meals, created a campaign to feed families, support small producers and create a support fund for cooks and motorcycle couriers partners, affected by the crisis. With the collection, 16 thousand dishes have already been distributed to residents of Paraisópolis. The goal is to deliver 300 lunch boxes a day (to help, visit here).

10. For health. Aché Laboratórios Farmacêuticos has just announced the donation of spirometers, used to measure the flow of air in the lungs, to ten Brazilian public hospitals. The company has already donated the equivalent of R $ 5 million, including support for research, medicines, PPE, alcohol gel and tests for covid-19.

