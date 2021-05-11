Check out which beaches will wear it this summer

Spain will have 713 blue flags this year in beaches, ports and tourist boats, and remains at the head of the world ranking, a title it has held since 1994. They are 615 of these beach badges, 96 for ports and 2 for tourist boats.

The blue flag distinguishes coastal places for their environmental commitment and its excellence. Last year, the country had 688 flags, 589 of them on beaches.

In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the country regained almost all the blue flags it had lost a year earlier. It had 589 beaches with that distinction, also leading the world rankings on that occasion and continues by ahead of France, Italy, Greece, Turkey and Portugal.

Blue flags on Spanish beaches in 2021.Henar de Pedro

With these numbers, Spain break his own mark on blue flags, which have increased despite the considerable effort that the municipalities have made to maintain the budgets that are allocated to the excellence of their coasts; some accounts depleted by the coronavirus crisis.

On beaches they are 615 flags, 25 more than last year. In ports 96, two more than in 2020. This year there are also up to nine inland beaches, such as Playa Dulce de Orellana in Orellana la Vieja and La Dehesa in Cheles, both in Badajoz, and that of Virgen de la Nueva in San Martín de Valdeiglesias (Madrid); Those of As Pontes (A Coruña) and Ardales (Málaga).

Below you can check the complete list by provinces:

José Palacios, president of the ADEAC, the organization that coordinates the concession of blue flags in Spain, has detailed that the Valencian Community is the Spanish region with the most blue flags, with 153 (137 beaches and 16 ports), followed by Andalusia (137, with 115 beaches, 20 ports and two boats) and Galicia, with 122 flags (111 beaches and 11 ports).

Many autonomies add up with respect to last year. Catalonia has 97 beaches with a blue flag, two more; Canarias 59 (8 more) and Asturias 14 (one more);

The communities that are they keep the same as last year They are Murcia, with 6 beaches; Ceuta 2, Melilla 4, Extremadura 2, Cantabria 11, Madrid 1 and the Basque Country with 5.

The Balearic Islands is the only autonomous community that loses, in his case seven beaches, and it is left with 31 blue flags on its sands. In this last year it has lost the blue flags of San Elm (Andratx), Cala Barques, Cala Molins and Formentor (Pollença), all in Mallorca. In Ibiza it loses those of Arenal Gran de Portinatx (Sant Joan de Labritja) and in Menorca those of Binibeca Nou and Punta Prima (Sant Lluis).

Below you can check the list of blue flags by province and its variation with respect to 2020:

It remains despite the crisis

Palacios stressed that the administrations have made a great effort to maintain and even increase the budgets allocated to blue flag beaches despite the coronavirus crisis. And it is that they have had to take care of expenses that were not contemplated before the pandemic, such as hygiene measures, capacity and hiring extra guards and monitors.

“Municipalities with beaches with blue flag have made a greater effort because they have had to increase the items to get additional hygiene measures and security measures and capacity control, and assistants have been incorporated, “he detailed.

The half of the beaches have installed technological measures to control capacity, and 54% of those points have hired more auxiliary personnel, he added, “They have taken it very seriously and have done very well.”

“The pandemic has only made budgetary demands more from all administrations”

For his part, Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, added that “the pandemic has done nothing but to require more budgetary to the set of the administrations “.

“There has not been a single administration that as a consequence of the pandemic has stopped committing public spending on the whole of the tourist offer “, he stated.” There has been a very notable increase in spending to improve our quality and safety conditions in the tourist offer “.