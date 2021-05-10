Check Out This Week’s Celebrity Looks – May

Eiza González is the best cowgirl girl

The 31-year-old actress looked sensational when going out to eat with friends with a very “cowgirl” look. Eiza wore a red button-down crop top, super-ripped high-waisted jeans from Prosperity Denim, brown crocodile effect boots to match her leather bag, and the star of the look, a short denim-girl suede jacket with fringe curtain.

Rihanna returns to the 2000s in a tie dye look

If you needed proof that we are experiencing a resurgence of 2000s trends, Rihanna proves it, as she debuts her new pixie cut. The fashion icon chose an exclusive coat from Dior’s 2000 collection worth more than $ 20,000, made of faded velvet and long blue shearling hair. Underneath, Rihanna wore a white crop top, over striking green Chrome Hearts tie dye pants. The “We Found Love” singer completed the look with stunning red lips and all white accessories, such as heels from The Attico, retro glasses from Versace, a painted leather belt and even a matching mask.

Hailey Bieber sexy and ready for business

Justin’s wife put a sexy, modern spin on the office look while heading to a business meeting. The model chose elegant tan pants with slits at the hem that hugged her waist, and managed to show off her toned belly by pairing it with a very short and original white Jacquemus shirt. To close, Hailey added some delicate cream colored Bottega Veneta sandals, rectangular lenses in the same tone and put all the color to the outfit with a bright orange bag from The Attico.

Miley Cyrus retro inspiration

The successful singer stole all the attention leaving her hotel in New York on her way to rehearsal for SNL. Miley chose a one-shoulder vintage dress, featuring designer John Galliano’s typically eye-catching flower print and Gucci thin-strap heeled sandals. Cyrus added pink glasses to it and wasn’t afraid to add more textures with a colorful psychedelic print bag.

Jessica Alba refreshes NY

The actress and businesswoman is the epitome of “business chic” after the incredible debut of her company “The Honest Company” on the stock market. With an elegant beige trench coat draped over her shoulders, Jessica refreshed the streets of New York as she left her hotel wearing a beautiful pastel green top by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, over loose white pants. All the accessories combined perfectly with her top, her Salvatore Ferragamo bag, her strap sandals and her Honest Co. face mask.

Emilia Clarke: coat is everything

The “Game Of Thrones” actress does know how to look good even when she goes shopping. Take note: a basic cream knitted sweater, some classic straight jeans, add some brown boots, a matching belt and take your favorite long coat for a walk; ready, you will be divine! This time, Emilia chose a beautiful monochromatic plaid model with a hood and fringed details from the Mother Of Pearl brand.

Emily Ratajkowski Well Spring

The model and new mom have the outfit you need for this spring. Emily looked radiant in an off-white knit bodysuit with a wide neckline, to give her that sensual touch that characterizes her, and some nice high-waisted white denim pants with a colorful print, all from the firm Reformation. The beautiful businesswoman also chose some white Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers from the 80s, which are all the rage among the famous.

Irina Shayk and her elegant lavender outfit

The Russian model, as always, made the streets of the Big Apple her own catwalk, parading an elegant lavender-colored suit with golden stripes from the designer Vivienne Westwood, with straight trousers and a short blazer with large shoulder pads. The fashionista completed with a white shirt underneath, a brown Rylan baguette bag, and chunky-soled Dr. Martens shoes.