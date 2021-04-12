Check Out This Week’s Celebrity Looks – April

Heidi Klum a true bohemian goddess

The German model and host arrived at the recording of her show “America’s Got Talent” wearing a yellow flared mini dress exclusive to the firm Zimmermann, with puffed sleeves, a lot of ruffles and full of flowers, that if you are a lover of the boho style you cannot leave happen. Heidi closed the outfit with beige strappy sandals, a very large yellow knitted bag and some nice gold hexagonal sunglasses to accentuate the retro vibe, quite a goddess!

Camila Cabello and her strange overalls

The Latin singer visited her parents in Miami in an outfit so strange that it deceived the eyes. Camila wore a blue denim overall from the Ukrainian firm Ksenia Schnaider, which with its unique design seemed to be a bermuda cut with other ripped jeans underneath, but it turns out that it was a single piece of irregular design. Cabello completed her look with an army green t-shirt from Free People, patent leather military boots and a maxi black Ganni fanny pack.

Rihanna bets on transparency

The Barbadian artist turned heads with a super sexy brown look as she went out to eat in New York to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Rihanna opted for semi-sheer pants from Supriya Lele, which she paired with a Saint Laurent leather blazer and glittery-studded leather gloves from Bottega Veneta. RiRi closed the look with white heels from The Attico and a Fendi bag.

Karlie Kloss adds color to the classics

The supermodel who just became a mom wore her incredible figure on a walk through Manhattan less than a month after giving birth. Karlie wore a basic white T-shirt alongside straight blue Levi’s high-waisted jeans. She styled it with a black leather bag with gold accents, matching her iconic Gucci loafers, and added a playful striped Christopher John Rogers sweater that she wore over her shoulders, to round out the full-color outfit.

Jessica Alba on business but always in fashion

The actress and creator of “The Honest Company” always knows how to look divine for a business meeting, but this time she decided to get out of the classic “business looks” wearing the colors of the season. Alba wore a fresh and beautiful salmon-colored jacket, which she expertly paired with her snakeskin belt and short tan military boots from the Dear Frances brand. To add contrast to the outfit, she completed it with military green cargo pants, a light green mask and a basic gray T-shirt.

Cara Delevingne teaches us a good trick

The British actress / model came out of her private Pilates session looking super cool when she used one of the favorite tricks of the famous to spice up sports outfits: combining them with a good biker jacket. Cara wore blue leggings with a black top and tennis shoes, a rocker leather jacket and a cute yellow wool hat to match her socks.

Megan Fox adds style to the “preppy” look

Apparently, the 34-year-old actress woke up a bit nostalgic and wanted to revisit her school years with a “preppy” inspired look full of style. Megan opted for a striking Versace bag with an interesting irregular striped design in green, blue and black, which featured the V embroidered in bright red; and she wore just a white Versace shirt underneath, to show off her sensational legs. To finish, Megan added a small green leather Yuzefi bag and black crocodile-effect boots from Christian Louboutin with platform and block heel.

Bella Hadid says NO to the high shot

In one of her last outings through the streets of New York, the famous model not only showed us her eclectic style, but also that she is a great defender of low-rise jeans, despite the trends of the moment. Bella chose a model with a straight and loose design in a dark tone, she combined it with an open blue shirt, a brown leather vest and a white shirt. In addition, Hadid added white Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers with pink stripes, a black leather mini bag, oval lenses and imposing gold earrings.

Karol G sets trends without leaving his style

The reggaeton “bad girl” who does not stop breaking records took advantage of her second visit to Puerto Rico to join one of the hottest trends of the moment, overalls, but obviously without leaving her style. Karol G showed off her long light blue hair and wore a loose model with a camouflage print and orange stitching details, which she combined with a very short T-shirt of the hip hop legend “2Pac”, some very cool sunglasses and some low-top sneakers. gray and black.