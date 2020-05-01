Daft punk made many fall in love with house thanks to a lot of songs that make anyone dance, However, the world recognizes them with the spectacular helmets and especially for the enormous show they put together in 2007 with that enormous pyramid and as part of their Alive world tour.

They barely released the Coachella documentary that made us remember that moment but, Can you imagine having it as some LEGO figures? Well, that could be possible. A few months ago we told you that a Tool fan designed a Maynard and company set in the comfort of his home.

But now a nice guy wants to fulfill our dream of having the buildable version of this enormous moment of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo And the truth is, we couldn’t be more excited. More than when we found out that they could possibly make music for Dario Argento’s new movie.

The name of this cloakless hero is Patrick Harboun, a father who along with his eight-year-old son –And to kill the boredom of the quarantine– decided to enter the LEGO’s “Music to Our Ears!, which invites music fans to submit their proposals for some sets of these building blocks that they may release in the future.

Patrick says that both he and his son are fans of Daft Punk, –In fact, he mentions that his little one’s favorite song is “Get Lucky, the single from the Random Access Memories that broke it in 2013–, so using all the ingenuity, creativity and some kits that the Danish brand sells, they decided to put together this wonder. According to Consequence of Sound, although there were already proposals inspired by robots, they shot at more.

In the contest there were only a few simple Daft Punk figures, but Patrick and his son –Thanks to the LEGO Night Mode set, which includes internal lighting kits and translucent bricks– they were able to put together the iconic pyramid with everything and a lighted podium with which the duo completely changed the way we saw electronic music shows.

In addition to assembling the support as it is with a lot of triangles, they put lights and the whole thing, resulting an impressive set that we are sure anyone wants to have right now. If you don’t believe us here we leave you some images

So far 800 proposals have been submitted, but Patrick and his son are already among the 10 finalists of this contest. If you want to vote for this epic proposal –and in the future have it in your collection– you can do it by just clicking Around here.

While we wait for the incredible Daft Punk LEGO set to come true and to dance a little, Let’s remember that epic tour of our spoiled robots with the live version of “Harder Better Faster Stronger”:

