Today’s PlayStation 5 event, known as The Future of Gaming, gave us great surprises. Since the confirmation of early games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil VIII Village and much more, until the PlayStation 5 reveal. As usual with this type of event, It didn’t take long for the public to create a couple of pretty funny memes.

For some reason, the next generation of consoles has a homey theme. The Xbox Series X looks like a small refrigerator, and some fans have found similarities between the PlayStation 5 and an internet modem.

IOS image

Here the real question is: which console offers a better ineternet package?

Without realizing it, we already had a PlayStation 5 at home. Sony, now we know your secret.

On the other hand, Some people believe that the PlayStation 5 would be a nice arrangement for a glass table with a base made of a slim Xbox Series X.

IMG_5796

Have you ever wished that your car had an aroma to PlayStation 5? Then you’re in luck.

Watch out Xbox Series X! A PlayStation 5 Dynamax is coming.

In the name of the Father, Son and the PlayStation 5.

EaRF1BHWoAEObbK

We save the best for last.

