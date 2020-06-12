Today’s PlayStation 5 event, known as The Future of Gaming, gave us great surprises. Since the confirmation of early games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil VIII Village and much more, until the PlayStation 5 reveal. As usual with this type of event, It didn’t take long for the public to create a couple of pretty funny memes.

For some reason, the next generation of consoles has a homey theme. The Xbox Series X looks like a small refrigerator, and some fans have found similarities between the PlayStation 5 and an internet modem.

Here the real question is: which console offers a better ineternet package?

Let the console wars begin pic.twitter.com/1CDni9iKjt – Boris Bee (@BBQbee) June 11, 2020

Without realizing it, we already had a PlayStation 5 at home. Sony, now we know your secret.

The PS5 design memes have started strong pic.twitter.com/C7nwEg4W17 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020

On the other hand, Some people believe that the PlayStation 5 would be a nice arrangement for a glass table with a base made of a slim Xbox Series X.

Have you ever wished that your car had an aroma to PlayStation 5? Then you’re in luck.

PS5 Memes – Playstation 5 pic.twitter.com/btMx2tGuqq – Vampitech (@Vampitech) June 11, 2020

Watch out Xbox Series X! A PlayStation 5 Dynamax is coming.

The mysterious pokémon we are missing in the Sword and Shield # PS5 DLCs pic.twitter.com/gBITBjmxqu – Llyae✨ (@Yaeluxii) June 11, 2020

In the name of the Father, Son and the PlayStation 5.

We save the best for last.

This is the best one lmao pic.twitter.com/0itWZJnYae – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 11, 2020

On related topics, you can check out the PlayStation 5 reveal here. Similarly, here is a summary of the event The Future of Gaming.

Via: Twitter