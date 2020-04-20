Thousands of music lovers find ourselves locked up and with a lot of time. With the quarantine without light at the end of the tunnel, we have basically dedicated ourselves to listening to music like crazy, tuning in to live videos of our favorite artists, and some also learning to play an instrument or to mix songs. This last activity is pure medicine.

What better time than now to give you a hard time learning to mix or to fine tune the inputs and outputs of our mixes? And best of all, there are thousands of free courses and tutorials out there so there is no excuse for not learning. At the end of the day mixing is not just about being the new star of the neighborhood bar. It’s also about shaking off stress as we play songs we already love.

To refresh your setlist or your playlist (if you don’t feel like hitting the mix), Here we are going to share a series of songs that can be a very good inclusion to what you are mixing. In one of those salts of this quarantine, the next Boris Berjcha, Carl Cox or Uzielito Mix…

LTJ X-Perience, Anduze – “Bad Side” (feat. Anduze)

This track is going to add pretty good to your set for warm-up. Its slow rhythms and soul are perfect for mixing and relaxing.

Joutro Mundo – “Olhos de Sá”

With slow tropical rhythms that blend into a Brazilian funk disco style, you will surely have some fun moments mixing this song.

Antenna – “Love 66”

To be complete, you have to put something from the Russian producer Antenna on set. His song gives both up and down. This roll can easily go anywhere on the set and will feel good. With its vibrations in the melodic, its warm arpeggios and its viral rhythms, its tracks are overflowing through your ears.

Payfone – “Paradis”

A little psychedelic funk never hurts when we want to dance and let the mind go elsewhere. The work of musicians and producers Phil Passera and Chieka Ononye is a highly respected one on the dance scene. Its sound is inspired from deep house to the disco of the 80s with Latin and African influences.

Jeremy Olander, Kamaliza – “Zanzibar”

To raise the bpm’s a bit, something from the Swedish producer Jeremy Olander always works. His style of electronics that ranges from progressive house, melodic house and techno, is something solid to start moving more. For this song he joined the producer Kamaliza, one of the new faces in electronics.

LEISURE – “Feeling Free”

Little or nothing better than LEISURE to relax. “Feeling Free” is not necessarily a song from the top, but in a meeting it is always welcome. It has a funky bass line that is sometimes lost to give medium psychedelic moments.

Roderic – “Tunnel”

Something from the Mexican Roderic is always welcome. For a few years now he has been producing world-class music. “Túnel” is a song that came out in his last EP called Sueño that has excellent songs of the style. His work is a modern arrangement of emotions influenced by jazz, blues, Balkan, psychedelic, African, Latin, rock, and trance.

Arutani – “Magic Wand”

If yours is to lose yourself in the trance of electronics, Arutani’s music is the best for you. Since arriving in Switzerland in 2013, the Venezuelan artist has explored and experimented with various sounds and genres. In fact Arutani is an almost extinct language spoken by natives in Roraima, Venezuela. One that does very well for his music with organic explorations.

Ali Farahani – “Younan”

To continue with the sounds inspired by the roots of pre-Hispanic music, combined with the best of contemporary electronics, you can add “Younan” to the set. With its simple beats it is quite good to start mixing.

Corine, Polo & Pan – “Pluie fine” Polo & Pan remix

To give some French electronics, what better than Polo & Pan to have something of a lot of quality. Here they put together a remix of Corine’s “Pluie fine”. The same track lends itself to a simple mix that surely puts you in the best mood.

Gesaffelstein – Obsession

If yours is a bit heavier, you can always turn to see producer Gesaffelstein. His electro-industrial always likes to take out the dancing monkey that everyone has inside and put the party up.

Iñigo Vontier – “Bo Ni Ke” Nicola Cruz remix

To continue with electronic music made by Mexicans, here is the remix Nicola Cruz made of Iñigo Vontier. This combination is that good. It is a combination of Latin, Andean rhythms and some psychedelia when it comes to stylizing the instruments that carry the melody.