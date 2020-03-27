In these days of social isolation, dozens of artists, businesses and companies have strived to make the lives of their fans and consumers much better. Dozens of restaurants have put their services at home, musicians like Chris Martin from Coldplay gave a small concert online, and now Xbox and GOG.com attack your inner gamer with 30 video games

completely free so you don’t get bored at home.

The economy is not experiencing its best moments in the face of the global unemployment caused by the coronavirus, so having 30 free games at this time does not fall ill. This is just the time when activities outside the home must be replaced and video games will always be an excellent option for millions of people. YWhether your old man type is first person shooting, simulation, strategy or adventure, here you will surely find something to spend the next few days. Now, know these 30 games for Xbox and PC that are free for you to stay at home during the quarantine of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Xbox games

All those who have an Xbox 360 or Xbox One console, this is their lucky day. Microsoft is offering these three games from its catalog completely free: Crackdown, Crackdown 2 and Too Human. Crackdown is a series of action-adventure video games created by David Jones and published by Xbox Game Studios. In the dystopian world featured in the game, you will follow the story of super soldiers fighting threats ranging from various criminal unions, a terrorist group known as ‘Cell’, and zombie monsters called ‘Freaks’. Too Human focuses on the future of technology and its effects on humanity.

In order to play these titles, all you have to do is log into your account in the Xbox Marketplace from the cell phone or computer, select and download them with the “Buy Game FREE” button. Here we leave you the links: Crackdown, Crackdown 2 and Too Human and we remind you to do it as soon as possible because they will only be free for a limited time.

Games for PC

CD Projekt, a Polish video game development and distribution company, also wants to take care of you and give you hours of safe entertainment. They are giving away 27 PC games of all kinds and for all tastes. All the games in the following list that we are going to share, you can download at GOG.com. All you have to do is add them to your cart, complete the “purchase” process (no charge will be made) and voila, you can install them.

Akalabeth: World of Doom

Alder’s Blood Prologue

Beneath to Steel Sky

Bio Menace

Builders of Egypt: Prologue

Cayne

Doomdark’s revenge

Eschalon: Book I

Flight of the Amazon Queen

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Hello Neighbor Alpha Version

Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy

Legend of Keepers: Prologue

The Lords of Midnight

Lure of the Temptress

Overload – Playable Teaser

Postcard: Classic and Uncut

Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves

Shadow Warrior Classic Complete

Stargunner

Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius

Teenagent

Treasure Adventure Game

Tyrian 2000

Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima World of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams

Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire