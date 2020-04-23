We will never tire of our classic artists in life. Those that we grew up with and can listen to over and over without stopping. They will always be there, tucked into our music lover’s heart without being able to be displaced by anyone. However, sometimes it makes you want to hear new things. To change the air and see what new artists or bands are doing with music these days.

Like all good music lovers, the pleasure of discovering new sounds is from those engines that allow us to continue in this life in a good mood. Nothing like meeting a new band or a new track and looping it for days. Until you can not listen to it again or until another arrives to take its place. That is why here we want to recommend you to some artists who are starting but very solid. There surely more than one enters your quarantine playlist …

10 new artists that will light up your quarantine

Macadam Crocodile

More than a studio band, Macadam Crocodile is a live experience. Xavier Polycarpe (Gush) and Vincent Brulin (IZIA), the electric duo that makes up Macadam Crocodile, are all obsessed with music. For years they spent exploring national and international stages to create a much-needed club sound with their experience.

They describe their sound as “the need to dance without restrictions, to play, all simply, to bring this madness of life that characterizes them from now on.” And yes, that description is very accurate, but if it is to be landed, we would have to say that it is a delicious base of electronic music, disco music full of synthesizers, a lot of Afro funk and spontaneous flashes of pop. Check this out and wait for them to see them live someday. Over there they also have to throw away the video for “To The River”.

Easy Life

This London band is currently releasing their debut album titled Junk Food. Although Easy Life is not a brand new band, since its first rolitas and mixtapes began to come out in 2017, it is an emerging band and one of those with a lot of power.

Easy Life is a band that, like many other contemporaries, does not have a defining genre. Rather listening to his music is to meet a philosophy of life. One that carries rhythms ranging from indie hip-hop to jazz and pop rap. Yes, they are so rare and incredible. Although they behave like a band from the 80s, using analog instruments and loose, colorful clothing, you won’t find a band out there that sounds more like 2020.

Kamaliza

The headquarters of this new musician is western Sydney, Australia. John Salamba, artistically known as Kamaliza, is one of those self-taught musicians who has perfected his craft under the roof of his home to become an artist who writes, produces, mixes and performs all his original material, creating a style that combines R & B and electronic soul tinged with UK Garage

With his debut single “Zermatt” accumulating 2.6 million streams on Spotify and the follow-up “Zanzibar” he has posted 3.8 million streams. This year he has been active releasing three singles that point to his first full-length record production. In 2019 he released his first EP Time.

YellowStraps

YellowStraps is also a band that has been around for a while. To be exact, it was in 2014 that they emerged, however it wasn’t until February 2020 that they released their first album. Yellowstraps remains true to its approach to electronics, hip-hop, and urban. All steeped in European and non-American influences.

The electro-jazz duo has collaborated with artists and producers such as Le Motel and DJ Lefto. Composed of two brothers, Yvan (voice) and Alban (guitar and rhythms), YellowStraps was raised and finally dominated by the Belgian music scene, the place of residence of both musicians.

Channel Three

If anyone has come up with a really delicious sound to dance to, that is Channel Three. Sheldon Young, the real name of the mind behind this project, came out of the concrete jungle called Compton. Place that has seen artists like Kendrick Lamar emerge. However, his sound is closer to Detroit house than to the rap that saw him grow.

Its rhythms with electro bases, its rhymes, and its dance steps, will get into your head and will not leave you for a good time. Let yourself be carried away by the proposal of Channel Tres and enjoy your day.

NEIL FRANCES

NEIL FRANCES is a duo characterized by joining two different worlds. Jordan Feller and Marc Gilfry are the authors of this fresh sound that fuses something of pop and funk. They met in 2014 but it wasn’t until four years after they got together to jam.

In 2018 they released their first and only EP called Took A While, which consists of five high-production dance songs. Their sound caught the attention of bands like Jungle and Poolside, with whom he toured with them to open their concerts. This year he has released 3 singles that are sure to enter your playlist.

Black Pumas

Black Pumas is that band that decided to enter soul in 2020 and did it as if it were 1950. Their sound is simple but enveloping. It is a respite for any tired ear. The band is made up of Adrian Quesada, an old acquaintance of the Austin music scene, and Eric Burton, owner of an enviable voice and main face of Black Pumas. If you want to slow down for a while, Black Pumas is your best rooster.

RIVAGE

Direct from France, RIVAGE is a duo made up of Kartell and his childhood friend Alex Gonzalez. Both were strongly driven by the desire to put together a project that expressed their taste for pop music, yatch rock (a type of soft rock) and some Japanese pop. Their electronic tints and contagious rhythms out there resemble the sound of their compatriots L’Impératrice.

Her first single “La Plage” also features the French singer Ferno, adding a melancholic touch to this summery, happy and nostalgic little song. To screech, this is pretty cool.

Sub Urban

If we have to talk about an artist who has been a success with just one EP released in 2020, that has to be Sub Urban. Producing in his room, at 20 years old, this musician has accumulated hundreds of millions of views for his viral success on TikTok “Cradles”. His music is pop but you have never heard it before. Doing honor to a generation that wants everything different, Sub Urban plays dark pop that if you had to compare, we could only put Billie Eilish aside. However, they are completely different. Hear it yourselves.

Luca Ferrand

In order not to stop recommending national talent, we present this emerging artist named Luca Ferrand. The 23-year-old musician and producer is based in Mexico City and little by little he begins to find a sound that promises a lot. Over there, he combines elements such as neo-soul, funk, pop, R&B and electronics to create a very interesting experience.

So far, Luca Ferrand has released a couple of songs that you find on Spotify, and if they don’t tell you it’s starting, don’t believe it. Listen.