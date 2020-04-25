A pre-university entrance exam course places its teachers at the disposal of non-students. Truck drivers, who work supplying the cities, receive letters from children as a thank you. And a Spanish taxi driver gets a standing ovation for running free rides for patients. The (good) news doesn’t stop, even in pandemic times due to the new coronavirus.

Life partnership

When taking his mother to a health post in the north of Sao Paulo, Antonio Lafaiete Papaiano felt how much the masks they wore were needed, at the beginning of the epidemic – several elderly people approached, asking where they could get one. He and his wife, Andrea Cristina Sampaio, then had the idea of ​​producing fabric masks at home. “She had a sense of sewing and I didn’t know anything. So, we went after learning and informing ourselves”, reminds Antonio to the State. On the first day, they distributed 150 TNT masks on the street. After the donation made to a hospital, the couple faced another demand – acetate facial protectors. And they started to produce them at home too. So far, with a single sewing machine, they have made and donated more than 500 masks and about 200 protectors. And the solidarity continues: “We have material to make a thousand more masks.”

Orchestrated help

The Brazilian Union of Composers created a campaign, in partnership with Spotify, to assist associated artists who are experiencing serious financial difficulties, due to the crisis amid covid-19. During the # JuntosPelaMúsica, for each real donated, the streaming company complements the fund with another real (to contribute,).

Solidarity traffic

The attitude of a taxi driver caused a stir among doctors and nurses at a Spanish hospital. The reason? He has been running races for patients there without charging anything. One day, arriving at the scene, he was surprised by the team with a long round of applause and then received an envelope with a sum of money collected between them. Very emotional, he hears from one of the employees: “For you, for helping us”. The video, released on social media United Taxi (@eltaxiunido), has had over 12 million views worldwide.

Circling around

In Chennai, India, a typical rickshaw, also known as a tuk-tuk, drew attention when walking the city streets. The small vehicle, driven by a municipal health agent, was shaped like a coronavirus. The intention, as reported by ., was to raise awareness and remind the population about the risks of the virus.

Open school

a prep school from São Paulo decided to support not only his students, but any student who has doubts or difficulties in his studies during the isolation period. Personal Vestibulares teachers have dedicated an hour of their daily workday to this type of service, which is free and done by videoconference. Those interested should register on the website and wait for feedback on the available times for each discipline.

Altered production

In times of Covid-19, several companies are adapting to manufacture personal protective equipment (PPE) that help to stem the spread of the epidemic. According to ., the clothing brand Armani started to produce disposable medical coveralls in all its Italian factories. Over here, the Leroy Merlin opened space at its Marginal Tietê unit to, using 3D printers, produce face shields for health professionals – the idea is to donate 12,000 items between April and June.

To comfort

The Capim Santo restaurant, run by chef Morena Leite, is distributing 1,000 lunch boxes every week to teams working in public hospitals in São Paulo. The recipe chosen for donations, also sent to NGOs and poor communities, is chicken with quinoa and sweet potato puree.

Art for good

The gallery Cultural shock, which, for 15 years, is a reference in promoting names linked to urban art, organized an online exhibition to raise funds for the organization Mulheres da Luz, which helps those who are in a situation of prostitution in the neighborhood of Luz and who, because of crisis, they cannot support themselves and their families. The exhibition, curated by Baixo Ribeiro, sells works signed by artists such as Daniel Melim, Jaca, Mariana Martins and Tec.

Welcome

In view of the mental and emotional health of his team in the face of the pandemic, the Clinical Hospital The USP Medical School is offering psychological support to all of its 20,000 employees, including those who are not in the medical field. The program, entitled COMVC-19, has psychologists, psychiatrists and psychotherapists and has already served, according to CNN, more than 50 people.

On the road

“I thank you for taking food to help us.” The sentence, accompanied by the drawing of a rainbow, is part of one of the letters written by the children of employees of the CCR concessionaire, which are being delivered to truckers on highways like Castello Branco and Raposo Tavares. With them, food and hygiene kits are donated.

