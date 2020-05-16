In Rio Grande do Sul, a child donated money from his piggy bank to a hospital. In São Paulo, a campaign encourages the sending of letters to the elderly in shelters. There is still love in Brazil (and in the world).

1. Date remembered. The team of nurses at an Italian hospital received a tribute on account of the international day of the profession, celebrated on May 12, as reported by .. Through the corridors of Tor Vergata, in Rome, it was possible to hear a presentation by musician Fiamma Flavia Paolucci, playing the violin.

2. Double party. After 40 days of hospitalization with a diagnosis of covid-19, Gilson Marchiori, 81, was discharged from the Felício Rocho Hospital, in Belo Horizonte (MG), under emotional applause from family members and the medical team, as recorded by the Minas Gerais newspaper website Today. During hospitalization, the man had already won a “birthday party”. A video posted on social media shows hospital staff – with a tablet whose screen showed their family live – singing Happy Birthday to Mr. Gilson. Basically, inflated surgical gloves acted as bladders.

3. From an early age. A 10-year-old boy who lives in small Arroio do Meio, in Rio Grande do Sul, decided to open his piggy bank and hand over all his savings to a city hospital. In an interview with RBS TV, Mathias Krein justified his attitude in a direct and simple way: “I won (the money) from my ‘dindos’; then I saw that the hospital was in need; and, if I have coronavirus, I will go to there, right? “. The R $ 337 donated by the child will be used to purchase protective equipment.

4. Guaranteed energy. The Hospital das Clínicas at USP received a donation of 930 batteries designed to guarantee the functioning of pulmonary respirators – so necessary for the most severe cases of covid-19 – during an eventual power outage. Grupo Moura also donated 10,000 face shields to USP, used by health professionals, which were produced in its Pernambuco factory.

5. Relief. The city of Nicosia, in the northern part of the island of Cyprus, witnessed an emotional scene this week: what is considered the last case of a patient with covid-19 in the small territory surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea has finally left the hospital. With the presence of authorities, Zekai Gece, 83, was discharged under warm applause from the local team, as reported by ..

6. Good example. Among the good initiatives to prevent and combat the coronavirus in Paraisópolis, south of São Paulo, two state schools were transformed into reception centers for residents diagnosed with the disease. The intention is to facilitate the fulfillment of social isolation, considering that this is often not possible in community homes. Management is carried out by the Union of Residents of Paraisópolis, with financial support from businessmen and civil society.

7. Experiences. American photographer Tony Vaccaro’s life is a good example of overcoming and resisting. His mother died in childbirth; at the age of 5, he had already lost his father to tuberculosis; it was when he moved to Italy, where he suffered mistreatment from an uncle. As a soldier during World War II, he survived the Battle of Normandy. And today, at 97, he overcame yet another difficulty: he won the new coronavirus, after being admitted to a hospital for just two days. According to the AP agency, Tony attributes his longevity to “pure luck” and … “red wine”.

8. Scientific value. Teams linked to the Polytechnic School and the Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism at the University of São Paulo have just started the testing phase of a robot that was adapted to support the University Hospital during the pandemic. The machine – as informed by the Jornal da USP – weighs 20 kilos, travels at a speed of about 5 km / h and will be used to transport medicines, tests and documents between the wings of the medical center. With this, the intention is to minimize the risks of unnecessary contacts between employees, as well as freeing them up to more important tasks related to the well-being of patients.

9. Joint strength. Three companies have joined together to produce 50,000 surgical masks that will be distributed to several hospitals in the midst of the pandemic. Braskem’s polypropylene resin will be sent to Fitesa, which specializes in non-woven blankets. Then, the raw material will be sent to Latam’s maintenance center, in São Carlos (SP), where the masks will be manufactured. From there, they will supply places such as Municipal Hospital M’Boi Mirim and Hospital do GRAAC.

10. Means of affection. It only takes a few minutes and a few words to make someone’s day better. This is what is behind the campaign A Gesture of Affection for Nobody to Stay Alone, a partnership between the State Secretariat for Social Development and the Public Ministry of São Paulo. The idea is to send letters (by email) to the elderly who live in more than 500 shelters in São Paulo, with messages of comfort and welcome to those who tend to feel even more lonely during the quarantine. To send the messages, simply consult the list of participating institutions, with their respective contacts, on this website.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

.