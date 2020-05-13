Prime Video has been getting him into original productions made in Mexico and Latin America. One of the best known series is Guardian devil based on the homonymous novel by Xavier Velasco or A strange enemy of Gabriel Ripstein. And now it comes to the platform The president directed by Natalia Beristain.

President It will tell us the story of Sergio Jadue, director and president of a Chilean soccer club that participated as a key player in a 150 million dollar bribery scandal. who also had a relationship with Julio Grondona, president of the Argentine Soccer Association.

Jadue was part of different acts of corruption in American football, specifically in the Conmebol and the distribution of 100 million dollars by private companies. This scandal is known as the FFA Gate, and it was carried out in 2015 involving hundreds of countries.

President It stars Karla Souza, Andrés Parra and Paulina Gaitán. The series will have eight episodes of one hour each, and is scheduled to premiere on June 5, 2020 as part of the Prime Video catalog, the streaming service.

But not only is the cast the highlight of the series, but those behind it. As we mentioned, The series is directed by Natalia Bersitain, but Gabriel Díaz and Armando Bo, Oscar-winning screenwriter for Birdman, also participate. who will also be as executive producer.

In the trailer they give us an introduction of how soccer is not only a ball and 11 players from each team on a court. They explain to us that football is money, and everything that happens inside the gates of FIFA, “is sacred”, that is, it should not come from there. Jadue, the protagonist of the story, gets involved with several characters who explain how things work in soccer: ball and plate. But also with some of his acquaintances who drive him to get more and more.

Here we leave you The Prime Video President trailer and we are waiting for June 5, which is scheduled for release:

Watch on YouTube

