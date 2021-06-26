Check out the trailer for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’!

The film will be released in theaters September 3.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings’, by Marvel Studios, will be a new appointment giving voice and visibility to the Asian community within the company.

The film could be an origin story for the character, as he has not yet been featured in any MCU movie, and he is a fairly unknown superhero to the general public. Possibly the story focuses on showing us the training he has undergone throughout his life.

The film stars Simu liu as Shang-Chi, who must face a past that he believed to have left behind when he is caught up in the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings. The film also stars Tony leung like Wenwu, Awkwafina as a friend of Shang-Chi, Katy Y Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan, as well as Fwing Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu Y Ronny Chieng.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (‘The Lives of Grace’, ‘A Matter of Justice’) and produced by Kevin Feige Y Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso Y Charles Newirth as executive producers. David callaham Y Destin Daniel Cretton Y Andrew Lanham They wrote the script for the film, which will arrive on September 3, 2021, a few months before ‘The Eternals’, the next Marvel film.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Above you can see this preview of the tape.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io