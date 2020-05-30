Once again the matches of the German Championship and the historical matches (from Palmeiras, Fluminense, Atlético Mineiro and São Paulo) are the sports attractions on the small screen this weekend. A Lakers title with Chamberlain and Nascar are other highlights. Check it out below.

Saturday



Schalke 04 vs Werder Bremen – 10:30 (Fox Sports) – Without winning in ten rounds and in ninth place with 37 points, Schalke seeks his recovery, against the penultimate place, Werder Bremen, who has only 22 points and is very close to relegation.

Hertha Berlin x Augsburg – 10:30 (Fox Sports 2) – Team of Brazilian Matheus Cunha, Hertha Berlin has 36 points and tries to get closer to the zone of the European leagues. Augsburg, with 31 points, wants to stay away from the relegation zone.

Bayern v Fortuna Dusseldorf – 15:30 (ESPN Brazil) – In search of the eighth consecutive title, leader Bayern Munich (64 points) is the favorite against a rival who has only 27 points and is in the relegation zone.

Sunday

NBA, late 1970 (Game 7) Los Angeles Lakers v NY Knicks – 5:30 am (ESPN) – If you’ve never seen a game by the brilliant Wilt Chamberlain, this is your chance. He commanded the victory that earned the Lakers title.

Borussia M’Gladbach vs Union Berlin – 10:30 (ESPN Brazil) – Coming from a draw in the last round, M’Gladbach is a favorite before the elite debutant Union Berlin, who has 31 points and hopes to at least leave the game with a draw.

Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund – 13:20 (Fox Sports) – Flashlight with only 19 points, Paderborn tries to surprise deputy leader Dortmund, who has 57 points and cannot even dream of stumbling or danger to see Bayern end the round 10 points ahead of him. Borussia will not have their scorer. Haaland was injured in the loss to Bayern.

Copa do Brasil 1999, Palmeiras x Flamengo, 14h (TV Band) – Review the sensational duel for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil that year. It was one of Verdão’s most memorable victories.

Libertadores 1999, Palmeiras vs Deportivo Cali – 16h (Globo SP and part of the network) – Review the game that earned Palmeiras their first Libertadores.

Brazilian 2012, Fluminense x Palmeiras – 16h (Globo RJ and part of the network) – Recall how was the conquest of the third Brazilian championship by Fluminense, led by Fred.

Copa do Brasil 2014, Atlético-MG x Cruzeiro – 4 pm (Globo MG) – The miners will be able to follow the superclassic that decided the Copa do Brasil that year.

Nascar – 4:30 pm (Fox Sports 2) – Follow another stage of the competition. This time, the race will be in Bristol. Kevin Harvick is the leader with 331 points.

1992 Libertadores, São Paulo v Newell`s (ARG) – 9:00 pm (Gazeta) – Remember how it was the first title of the main South American competition, won by São Paulo on penalties.

Monday



Cologne x RB Leipzig -15: 30 (Fox Sports) – This game ends the round. With 34 points, Colonia tries to get closer to the Europa League zone and RB, fourth place with 55 points, cannot stumble to stay in the Champions zone.

