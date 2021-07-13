Check out the premieres of Amazon Prime Video for this week

Meet the premieres of Amazon Prime Video for this week | Instagram

On this occasion it is time to take center stage for the platform from Amazon Prime Video, as we will show you what their premieres for this week of July 12-18, 2021, so pay close attention so you don’t miss them.

As you can see, video on demand platforms do not stop growing and, to confirm this growth, they need to expand their catalog week after week.

That is precisely what the Amazon service will try to do once again, and it is for that reason that today we tell you everything that is new this week on Prime Video, which runs from July 12 to 18, 2021.

Unfortunately we are facing a week of few releases within this platform, however, there are some that you should not miss.

So without further ado, the list of premieres for this week on Amazon Prime Video:

El Cid (season 2) – July 15

This week’s big premiere on Prime Video is the second season of El Cid, the series that tells the story of Rodrigo Díaz de Vivar, from his childhood until he became a war hero.

Starring Jaime Lorente (The paper house, Elite), the Spanish production faces its second installment with the intention of continuing to advance in this classic story.

All this week’s premieres on Prime Video

The family (07/13)

Making the Cut S2 (07/16)