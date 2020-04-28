Eternal rivals of Alagoas soccer, CSA and CRB entered 2020 with very different expectations. While Azulão came from relegation to Serie B, Galo started a new reconstruction process to try to face the rival. Almost five months later and with the coronavirus pandemic on the national football agenda, the two clubs live opposite phases and certainly surprised the fans.

Check it out below:

CSA



After the relegation to Series B, the board invested heavily. Under the baton of Maurício Barbieri on the coaching staff, more than 15 athletes disembarked to help the club and disappointed.

In the Copa do Nordeste, Azulão was eliminated in the group stage. In seven games, only one triumph and the flashlight of the key B as reality. The biggest frustration came at the Brazil Cup. Right at the debut, defeat to Vitória-ES and elimination.

With the failures, Barbieri lost his position and Eduardo Baptista was hired. In addition to a new change in the group, the coach has the mission of at least maintaining the state title, where he is classified for the semi.

CRB



If the biggest rival disappointed, the Rooster surprised. With Marcelo Cabo continuing to lead the team, the CRB showed the quality of his game. In the first games mistrust reigned, as the team stumbled. When he packed the story it was different and the fans were proud of the group.

In the state, the mission was accomplished with a spot in the semifinal. In the Northeast Cup, the team enters the final round with the chance of classification. The final bonus is in the Copa do Brasil, where the team appears in the Third Stage and won Cruzeiro in the first leg by 2 to 0.

See too:

Palmeiras’ top scorers since 2010