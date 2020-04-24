During these days of confinement, continuous hours without leaving home can be great for the musician inside you to use to create. Writing songs, making rhythms and producing are some of the things that they are surely doing. But the truth is that not everyone works as well on their own and they already miss coming and going sessions with friends. But here’s the good news: A new collaborative project to create and share music called Muxic Sessions has just started.

What is Muxic Sessions about?

Muxic Sessions is basically a game of creating and sharing music. The three axes of this game are: curatorship, production and mixing, and dissemination. The project was created by Mooi Colective, an international collaboration program that aims to empower Mexican artists to jointly generate high-level content.

The project is led by Mexican singer, songwriter and producer Renee Mooi and producer, mix engineer and professional musician Sacha Triujeque.

And what are the rules of the game or how does it work?

The collaborative musical project, or game as they call it, has 8 steps that ensure you end with a new, high-production roll. The steps are divided as follows:

DEMO

The selected talents (you mean) will receive a demo with an initial idea to develop. This song will be selected or composed by the Muxic Sessions team. It is important to say that all genres are welcome.

CREATE

Here begins the fun. Each talent will add a maximum of 5 elements. Whether vocal, lyrical, rhythmic and / or instrumental to the demo, it will upload them to the song drive. Here it is important that they record their process on video commenting on all the steps they have taken so that in the end it is done behind the scenes.

SELECTION

All files received will be selected by Muxic Sessions’ team of curators and producers.

PRODUCTION

Once the final material has been selected and the pre-production process has been completed, the talents involved in that song will make final touches and comments together with our team.

MIXING AND MASTERIZATION

The final song will arrive at the hands of Sacha so that it gives him to the final adjustments of production, mix and master.

LEGAL

The registration of the collaboration will be done online and will be divided equally among all those involved that made it possible to create a good song.

ART

The song will go into the hands of a visual artist to collaborate and create an image that helps promote and spread our song. Surely art is going to look cool.

SHARE

The song will be shared on Mooi Collective’s platforms and social networks, adding and tagging everyone involved.

The project is very interesting! So you already know it, if you don’t have someone to collaborate in your next musical creation, Mooi Colective and their Muxic Sessions project have you well covered. No one will believe that you get out of this quarantine with a song.