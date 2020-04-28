It was in 2016 that Nick McCarthy decided to find his own way and parted with the Scottish band Franz Ferdinand. Their reasons also included spending more time with the family. But like every music lover, I would return to form a new project called The Nix in collaboration with Seb Kelling.

This new duo has just released their first song from the catalog: “The Highest”. The most interesting thing about all this is that it has the collaboration of Sergio Acosta Russek, guitarist of Zoé and in the vocal part of the singer Kwamie Liv.

“I have started a production duo with Seb Kelling It’s called Sausage Productions and we have a nice studio in Hackneys ready to go, ”McCarthy said of his new song in a press release. “You can hear Seb’s production around ‘The Highest.’ He has taken me to higher places, like Dub nights in East London. All ages, all kinds of people throughout the night. This is one of the songs that bears the fruit of these beautiful and very bright nights ”.

Regarding Sergio Acosta’s participation, Nick McCarthy talks about the beginnings of their friendship: “I met Sergio more or less a year before we were both in bands that would travel the world. It was at a friend’s house. I was traveling in Mexico with the person who would become my wife, Manuela. After getting to know each other we were in contact, we got to play together and now we start recording too ”.

For his part, Sergio also commented on his relationship with McCarthy. “I met Nick one afternoon at the home of my beloved Phil Kelly, a huge Irish painter but Mexican by conviction; who now rests in peace. We talk a little about music, food and travel. A little less than a year later I became aware of the tremendous band where Nick played, sang and composed: Franz Ferdinand ”.

As for the single, the guitarist from Zoé discussed how the collaborative process was to end with a song with a Caribbean feeling. “A little over a year ago he invited me to participate with a theme for what would be his first personal and collaborative post-Franz Ferdinand project: The Nix”.

He continued: “When I sent him a dusty demo of what I called ‘La Francesa’, I never imagined what he and Sebastian, (his inseparable partner and friend at Sausage Studios) would turn him into: ‘The Highest’. This song fulfills my old fantasy of participating in a song with all the warmth and beautiful energy that Jamaican music transmits to me ”. Listen here to the first song by The Nix in collaboration with Sergio Acosta:

