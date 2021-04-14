Check out the new clip of Justice Society: WWII You can’t miss it!

Apparently the new clip of Justice Society: WWII will encourage many, less poor Steve Trevor.

There is less and less to be released Justice Society: WWII, animated film by DC, which will follow the facts of the Second World War and the support that the team of superheroes will give to the armed forces.

So, a few days after the launch, the studio has released a new clip, in which everything seems to be calm, except for the captain Steve Trevor, who asks to marry Diana prince (Wonder Woman), but sometimes everything does not go as expected.

Here we will leave you the promotional video:

For their part, the rest of the group, including the Barry Allen from the future (played by Matt Bomer), comment on the failed proposal. Apparently there will be time for everything in the film, of which one of the most popular love stories of DC Comics, will be a central part.

Synopsis

The feature film will be number 41 that Warner Bros. Animation takes place in alliance with the famous publishing house and will deal with the first trip of Flash by Speed ​​force It allows you to go back in time. In this opportunity, Allen arrives at the time of the Second War and runs into the Justice Society of America, which is joining efforts to stop the Nazis.

The traveler will join the team that is led by Wonder Woman and which will be aligned this time by Hourman, the Flash from Jay garrick, Hawkman, Black canary Y Steve Trevor. In addition, the appearance of characters such as Dr. Destiny (to be impersonated by Pierce Brosnan in Black Adam) and Aquaman.

The project was led by Jeff Wamester, who has already worked on products of Marvel and the video game company of the moment, Riot.

The title can be enjoyed from next April 27.