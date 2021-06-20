Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

On June 15, the 52-year-old Food Network star detailed how she shed 43 pounds in five months, opening up about her fitness and weight loss journey.

“I’m writing this not as a self-celebration (since it’s still very recent, and since I’m still working on it), but (hopefully) as inspiration,” Drummond began her blog post. “Because as a 52-year-old lover of food and avoider of exercise, I just really want to share what worked for me.”

The Pioneer Woman star then broke down her routine, explaining that she began counting calories “and wrote each item down to a get a daily total,” and also weighed her food. Drummond also added more protein to her diet while reducing her sugar and alcohol intake.

Most importantly, she implemented exercise into her daily routine, switching to a standing desk, which motivated her to move around more.

“Whether I walked with the dogs or did the rowing machine (which is in our living room!),” Drummond detailed, referencing some of her workouts. “I learned that making time each day to exercise simply had to be done — because, just like having a baby, there’s never a good time … It was a simple shift in mindset, but it was important!”