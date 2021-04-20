Check out the logo shared by Andy Muschietti

On November 4, 2022, it will hit theaters Muschietti has shared the logo on Instagram

After years of uncertainty, ‘The Flash’ finally gets down to work under the baton of Andy Muschietti, who has announced the first day of filming with a small video through his Instagram account. The project starring Ezra Miller You will see will teach us the story of Barry Allen alone, so far seen in ‘Justice League’

Muschietti confirmed the start of the main shoot by publishing the official logo of the long-awaited project accompanied by some music. After sporting his typical red outfit in ‘Justice League’ in addition to his powers, ‘The Flash’ will introduce the speedster using his signature yellow lightning bolt and a classic logo to accompany the new costume.

Although the details of the plot remain unclear, The ‘It’ director is looking to adapt a heavily modified version of the Flashpoint story from a script by ‘Birds of Prey’ writer Christina Hodson. The filmmakers aim to bring the ambitious project to life after years of development, which seeks to include multiverse elements and the introduction of entirely new heroes to the DCEU.

There is much talk that the film will put the universe on a clearer path after the ‘Justice League’ of Joss Whedon underperform at the box office and cast doubt on the superhero group’s cinematic future.

Joining Miller in the adventure is Batman from another dimension of Michael Keaton, while Ben affleck He is also slated to return as Bruce Wayne. In the role of Barry Allen’s parents, they will be Ron Livingston Y Maribel verdu Henry and Nora Allen, respectively. Kiersey clemons joins the cast as Iris West, Barry Allen’s love interest, while Sasha street makes her debut as ‘Supergirl’.

‘The Flash’ is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Check out Muschietti’s original Instagram post below:

