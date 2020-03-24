Check out the History of Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira or simply “MINOTAURO”! One of the top MMA fighters in history!

Sua “luta” started violently, but he had no other difference than that or lutador costuma fazer at the top of two octagons, Minotauro caiu, teve coragem e empenho to lift and com muita claw to turn above, pois years onze years he suffered a serious accident or he would be run over by a road in lixo, filing 25 days in a coma and an interned year. It appears as a scar on the coasts that has been attached to the leaf and that has become a simple form of difference between the two, Antônio Rogério Nogueira, or “Minotouro”, also a MMA fighter.

From cedo treinou judô, going from depois to practicing boxing, jiu-jitsu (esporte em que foi campeão pan-americano before receiving faixa preta), muay thai and wrestling. Foi protagonist of algumas das maiores lutas da extinta associação Pride, as for example his vitória on or “giant” Bob Sapp with seus quase 150 kgs, luta em sofreu muitos powerful blows but managed to finish or opponent not second assault, applying um arm -lock (chave-de-braço) not giant Sapp. His style of fighting is based on Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing. He was two principal lutadores do Pride, together with Fedor Emelianenko, as quem lutou 3 times. Na primeira lost for Fedor, by unanimous decision, losing assim or belt two heavyweights.

In the second lute houve an incidental court in the testa of the Russian athlete, a fact that may have been added for the next confrontation (highlighted for four months after). In the third fight, Minotaur was again defeated by unanimous decision. He also lost a chance to conquer the belt of the Absolute GP of Pride when he was defeated by Josh Barnett in the semifinal in a decision divided between two judges (decision answered). For disagreeing with the result of his luta, Minotauro marcou uma revanche, da qual saiu vitorioso.

Currently, I have a contract as an Ultimate Fighting Championship event, where I was the interim UFC champion, becoming the first heavyweight in history to conquer, or the Ultimate and PRIDE belt. In December 2008, he lost his interim title to American Frank Frank, in his first defeat by knockout da carreira. Em 2009, no UFC 102, Rodrigo Minotauro faced Randy “The Natural” Couture. In a historic MMA fight, Nogueira won or was adversarial due to unanimous decision, after three rounds of five minutes, we quaota Minotauro got two knockdowns (knocking down or opponent) on Randy, and Ainda tentou for several times ended it, porém Randy managed to escape.

In 2010, due to a non-quadril injury during the treinees, it had to be cut from the 119th edition of the UFC and submeteu-se to a surgery. Minotaur is considered or the highest finisher in the history of MMA, and two top fighters of all ages are listed. In addition to his forte jogo de chão, Minotauro has always stood out for being two hardest lutadores in history, many accredited that his queixo is “pedra”, pois tem a great power of shock absorption, or greater responsibility for his titles. Or never been a great strike, tornam with its 34-win lineup, being 21 by the end, and just 7 more impressive losses. Minotaur, or also Brazilian Wanderlei Silva and Croatian Mirko Cro Cop are the greatest idols of sport not Japan. And he formed for several consecutive years, together with Cro Cop, Fedor, and Wanderlei Silva, or the most periose quartet in the world.

No August 27, 2011, numa das melhores e mais praised apresentações de sua carreira, Minotauro nocauteou Brendan Schaub no UFC Rio, depois de três surgeries (duas nos quadris e uma no joelho esquerdo) and ten months stopped. , this foi eleito or nocaute da noite.

In the month of 2011 voltou a o octagon in a rematch against the American Frank Mir. After a round start, Minotaur quase nocauteou or American plus ended up being terminated with a kimura (ending on which applied a torch no braço do adversário, Minotaur did not desistiu e teve seu braço quebrado nessa luta.

Minotaur has his expected number not UFC 149 but he has to add his return for cause das dores no braço.

In 2013, he was the founder of TUF Brazil, next to Fabrício Werdum, being that, in the end of reality, seven years ago, Minotauro and Werdum will find themselves not in the UFC on Fuel TV: Nogueira vs. Werdum. Fabricio Werdum ended up winning or dueling for the end of the second round.

Minotauro pediu e enfrentou o “gordinho” Roy Nelson em April 11, 2014 no UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs. Nelson, in Abu Dhabi and Roy surpreendeu with a totally dominant performance. Roy got a knockdown logo he didn’t get into a fight. Less than 1 minute of acertou um overhand (um soco in the form of an arc and curved with more than a backhand) fulminating, that nocauteou or brasileiro 3m37s do firstiro round.

Após a falha no exame antidoping, Anderson Silva was shot from The Ultimate Fighter: Brasil 4, Minotauro was chamado para voltar or TUF, next to Maurício Shogun. Nogueira entered against Stefan Struve on August 1, 2015, not UFC 190. He was defeated by unanimous decision. After that defeat, one more time, Minotauro announced to the UFC’s youth team that he will become Ambassador of Relationship with Athletes of the UFC Brazil, or who will participate in various initiatives of the Brazilian regions. He will go to the organization of athletes, sponsors, media and government bodies (…) and will go to the UFC or to a higher level or two fathers and, at the same time, act as a mentor, not the development of young athletes ”