Biopics about famous musicians became a total box office hit, thanks to tapes like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, who told us on the big screen facets of great figures like Freddie Mercury and Elton John that perhaps not everyone knew. Hollywood realized the potential of these stories and have decided to make the most of it, Well, in the list there are several films in production and one of them is Respect by Aretha Franklin.

In late December of last year, MGM showed us a teaser for this movie who will star Jennifer Hudson as the ‘Queen of Soul’, where we could see what the 38-year-old actress will look like playing this legendary singer. But this June 28 and in the middle of the virtual gala of the BET Awards 2020, We finally have the first trailer for the film.

This preview – a bit like the teaser – starts with Hudson singing “Respect”, one of the classics in the enormous career of Aretha Franklin. In a white dress and with huge letters that form the word that gives the film its title, we see Jennifer using that enormous voice and charisma that have led her to be recognized like a star, either for being an excellent singer or also as a great actress who has an Oscar in her windows.

But as it progresses, we have more details about the plot, who will closely follow Franklin’s path, from the time she started singing in her father’s church to becoming one of the most important artists in all of history. A true journey to Aretha’s rise to fame, where she also will show a little bit of activism what did the singer do from her trench in favor of the African American community in the U.S.

And what’s up with the rest of the cast of this biopic by Aretha Franklin?

In addition to Jennifer Hudson, in Respect –Directed by the South African filmmaker Liesl Tommy– They have a great cast made up of names like Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess and the little rising star, Sky Dakota Turner.

But we better not tell you more, check below the official trailer for Respect, the film about the life of Aretha Franklin which is expected to hit theaters in December this year or early January 2021, after they changed the original release date for the coronavirus that was scheduled for August 2020:

See on YouTube