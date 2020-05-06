We know that the entertainment world is stopped by the coronavirus, with many series and movies stopped by the pandemic. However, that does not mean that platforms like Netflix have one or another premiere up their sleeve to make the quarantine more enjoyable. and one of the most important for this season is Space Force.

A few weeks ago we told you that the streaming giant had shown the first images of this series, which stars Steve Carell alongside Lisa Kudrow. But in addition to getting excited about this couple -which promises to be quite fun-, among the names that worked in this production is the great Greg Daniels (who was in charge of the American adaptation of The Office).

In addition to being the star of the show, Carell is also the co-creator and executive producer of this story that revolves around Mark R Naird, a general called by the White House to lead a new branch of the United States Armed Forces with the goal of putting the country back on the Moon by 2024 –Moking President Donald Trump’s hand and his similar plans low.

After getting excited about the images and the plot, Netflix finally released the first trailer and it seems that the hype was not in vain. In it we see a bit of the tone and rhythm that this series will carry, with the character of Steve Carell overcoming in a funny way a lot of situations in his arduous task to fulfill the mission entrusted to him, although it is something that flatly never wanted.

It seems that Space Force will have a balance between that somewhat serious political plot with a lot of humor, which will undoubtedly distract us for a moment from everything that is happening in the world.

As if it wasn’t enough to have Carell and Kudrow at the forefront of this plot, the rest of the cast is completed by great actors such as John Malcovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Fred Willard, and Noah Emmerich.

But we better not tell you more, stop what you are doing and make your day a little brighter checking out the hilarious Space Force trailer, coming to the streaming platform next May 29:

