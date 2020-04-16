We live in a time when the biographical films of the greatest stars of music are a complete success. Films such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman have already shown that the public is hungry to know more deeply the life and work of all those who have marked us thanks to their songs. There are still many stories to discover, but without a doubt one of the most interesting biopics that could be released is that of David Bowie, one of the true geniuses in history.

From last year some details of Stardust, the film about Bowie’s life, came to light, which despite the discontent of the musician’s son for not having the approval of his family, paints to be one of those tapes that every music fan should see, because Bowie himself gives material to make a lot of films focused on him But this time they will tell us about a peak moment in their career.

The film is set in 1971, when a 24-year-old David Bowie embarks on his first journey through America., only to find a country that is not yet ready for it. The film reveals the inspirations and the events in the life of the musician that gave birth to Bowie’s best-known alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, and one of the most creative moments of his life, tracing the transformation of one of the greatest cultural icons in the world

After many rumors, now we are presented with a glimpse that certainly excites completely. In the short clip shared by the production through Variety we can see a small scene from Stardust. In her Johnny Flynn finally appears playing David Bowie discussing his perspectives on the United States with Ron Oberman, a publicist for Mercury Records, played by Marc Maron, where we can see that Behind that person who seemed to be made for the stage, a somewhat insecure man was hiding.

In addition to Flynn and Maron, the actress is also in the cast. Jena Malone, who will give life to Bowie’s wife, Angie. The film, written and directed by Gabriel Range, had its premiere at the Tribeca Festival this week, but due to its postponement the filmmakers decided to advance in the launch of the film through a private online portal, which at the moment is the only place where you can see it.

But we better not tell you more, stop everything you are doing and Check out the first Stardust clip below, David Bowie’s biopic: