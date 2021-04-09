Check out the first images of the live-action!

Share

The famous cartoon The Powerpuff Girls will have its live-action series and the first images came to light.

The live-action series of The Powerpuff Girls recently began filming, but the TMZ portal had access and managed to capture the first images of this new version. There you can see Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault in the roles of Bombón, Bubble and Acorn, respectively. The production has generated a lot of interest, as this is the first time the franchise has explored an adaptation with real actresses. However, not everyone is happy with the decision.

TMZ has not only shared an image, but also a video in which Chloe Bennet (Bombón) can be seen recording a flight sequence. What will attract the attention of the audience the most will be, without a doubt, the new outfit of The Powerpuff Girls. Unlike the popular animated series, we now see them in dresses. Of course, they have respected the colors so characteristic of the three characters. However, many have criticized this decision as they say they are adult actresses in girl’s clothes.

A new adaptation

The live-action series Powerpuff Girls belongs to the US network The CW, but Warner Bros. and Berlanti Productions lead the production. According to information shared by Variety last March, the Powerpuff Girls series will focus on the youth of the three heroines. The creative idea of ​​this new series is that the sisters would have moved away – up to a certain point – from fighting crime to try to lead a “normal” life. In fact, they are apparently going through a period of resentment due to not being able to enjoy their childhood. In this way, the story will also deepen its internal conflicts.

The CW has yet to reveal when it will premiere. But the truth is that the live-action series of The Powerpuff Girls will try to surprise us all. In addition to having the great protagonists, they have already chosen Professor Utonium.

