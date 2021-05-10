Check out the first image of the long-awaited sequel

The sequel will hit theaters in AugustRodo Sayagues is in charge of directing the second film, co-written with Fede Álvarez

Horror fans already have their first look at the sequel to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’. The first photo features the twisted assassin we met in the first movie (played by Stephen Lang) in a hauntingly thoughtful pose, holding a hammer. It seems that the blind man is listening to his prey, in the middle of what appears to be a rain or a downpour. This latest assumption matches the film’s description included with the USA Today photo reveal: “Set years after the 2016 hit, the horror sequel catches up with blind veteran Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), who has been living in an isolated place, but his comfort is interrupted when past sins catch up with him. ”

Lang’s character now has a name: Norman Nordstrom. It’s also clear that the sequel concept will leave the confines of a single house behind for the more extensive hunting grounds of a remote wilderness cabin. As any hunter knows very well: when you are hunting in the forest, sound and smell are two of the most important factors for survival.

Sony Pictures

Don’t Breathe was a surprise hit when it hit theaters in 2016. The director Fede Alvarez and his protagonist from the remake of ‘Evil Dead’, Jane levy, they reconnected to offer a unique twist on a horror “event” movie. The blind man was a killer who hunted using sound, creating a unique slasher film format where every decibel of sound became an instrument of terror and anxiety for the audience. Since the killer relied on sound, the light was also inconsequential, resulting in unique moments like the lightless chase sequence with night vision cameras, which has become a cult classic and groundbreaking moment for the genre. Horror.

Obviously, the challenge now is for ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ to offer more than what fans accepted and admired in the first film, without the concept behind the series becoming obsolete or misleading. In addition to Lang, the sequel will see a new cast of characters including Rocci williams, Stephanie Arcila, Bobby schofield, Diaana babnicova, Adam Young Y Christian zagia. The movie is being directed by Rodo Sayagues, who has been Fede Alvarez’s writing partner on his short film ‘Panic Attack’, the remake of ‘Evil Dead’ and the first ‘Don’t breathe’. Álvarez has also co-written the sequel.

‘Don’t breathe 2’ will hit theaters August 20.

