Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

In recent days we had the opportunity to see more about Larian Studios’ latest project, Baldur’s Gate III. As promised, the developer introduced a new gameplay a few hours ago and we could see more than 1 hour of gameplay, which showed a large part of the world and the news of the game.

As part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming event, Larian Studios founder and boss Swen Vincke shared an hour-and-a-half hour session with Baldur’s Gate III gameplay, along with comments.

This preview presented the first minutes of the adventure and the way to interact with the other characters on the team, through dialogue options. In the preview, you can also see the turn-based combat system, after a confrontation with a base of goblins began.

In case you missed it: There are several Baldur’s Gate games in the pipeline.

In the preview we were also able to take a look at how the world can be explored, by free movement or by turns. To toggle between these 2 options it is only necessary to press the space key on the keyboard. As you already know, in turn-based mode you have to wait for the opponent to finish making his move so that the player can make his move, but it is the best option to face some situations, where measuring movements will be essential .

In much of the demonstration we were able to see Lae’zel, but throughout the session it was possible to interact with interesting characters and how the option system can modify the course of the protagonist’s relationship with them. Almost at the end of the video, Vincke showed us a cave full of spiders, which served to show the various options of tackling a battle with many adversaries.

We do not tell you more and better we leave you with the extended gameplay.

What did you think of the session? Did you like the progress that was presented? Tell us in the comments.

Baldur’s Gate III has no release date yet, but it is expected to debut sometime this year on PC and Google STADIA. Players will be able to play the title before its premiere, thanks to its Early Access stage. If you want to know more about this RPG series, we invite you to check this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source