Yesterday it was all PlayStation. Sony revealed the look of its new fifth-generation console and took all the reflectors. However, now Nintendo wants to do its thing by detailing its new game Paper Mario: The Origami King with the launch of its trailer.

To anticipate much more its next premiere this July 17, Nintendo shared the trailer with all the details of the gameplay and some new functions and features. The video was published on his official YouTube account and already has more than 20,000 views.

Paper Mario: The Origami King introduces a whole new set of features with which it aims to conquer old acquaintances and new adventurers. One of these abilities is the 1000-Fold Arms, which will allow you to interact with the landscape by stretching and folding it. They do this to offer the player new ways to solve the game’s puzzles.

Combat and exploration systems

In addition to the 1000-Fold Arms, Paper Mario: The Origami King comes with a modified combat system. They announced that they have put aside the traditional turns to find a new way of fighting against enemies. You will now fight from the center of the circular stages where you can move to the rings to gather more enemies in the attack range. The range is changeable depending on the skill or weapon being used.

With that said, this new installment also introduces a variation on final boss fights. The battlefield in the form of rings is maintained but now you will have to move through them yourself to find a path that allows you to reach the boss. There are already two fighting formats that will undoubtedly put all your skills to the test.

Exploration has also had its changes in Paper Mario: The Origami King. Now There will be much more freedom to go through the levels that will be more open than in previous installments. The worlds will be full of secrets to discover like hidden routes and hidden Toads.

See in this new trailer all the new details of this adventure for Nintendo Switch and let your imagination double with our favorite plumber:

