One of the games that marked the childhood of all of us was Crash Bandicoot – Carlos, the mole that turns in Spain, jiar jiar–, well the adventures of this unique characters gave us tons of hours of healthy fun. Over the years some of the classic titles of this marsupial have been reissued, however, it seems he still has new stories to tell us.

During the announcements that Sony had scheduled for the PlayStation 5, there was a high probability that Crash had a new game, but during the entire virtual conference that took place on June 11, it never appeared. But now and for all those who have spent years asking for more adventures from this person., Activision and Toys For Bob have announced the arrival of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Yes, as they read, Crash will return in his first all-new game in over a decade (because in recent years they have only released reissues of classic titles) and judging by what we see in the preview, it will bring many memories to all those who grew up with this marsupial, It shows some of the characteristics that made this one of our favorite video games.

In the trailer shown by the developers, we can see Crash on his island after the events of Warped. For this installment, the wicked Neo Cortex It will also return, because has created a machine to travel through time and space with which he plans to dominate the world, so both our protagonist with his younger sister, Coconut they will do everything in their power to stop it.

Perhaps the most important novelty of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is that they incorporate new devices that will help us fulfill our mission: quantum masks, some devices with which players will possess special abilities that will allow them to alter reality. So far only two masks are known, one that helps you encourage time and another to change gravity.

It is very clear to us that with this game, we will have a great trip to the past, because Toys For Bob (the company that was behind the video games of Spyro and franchises like Skylanders) is focusing not only in giving that retro look to the characters, because they have also decided to pay more attention to the gameplay with linear levels that many will return to the first titles of the PlayStation.

Tell us when the new Crash Bandicoot game is coming!

And if you can’t stand the urge to play the new one anymore Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, we tell you that will arrive on October 2 and will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and you can preorder it right Around here. But as the long-awaited day arrives for the gamers of yesteryear, We leave you below the trailer for this gem that will undoubtedly be the premiere of the year.

See on YouTube