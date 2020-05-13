In these days of quarantine we look for the perfect way to distract ourselves with anything, we always resort to music, series, movies and books to kill time, but an excellent option to spend this moment with the family is entering a board game and One of the favorites is Monopoly, but can you imagine having one set in the Breaking Bad universe? Well, that is already a reality.

It turns out that the popular game –That has broken some friendships– and the series created by Vince Gilligan joined forces to announce a special edition inspired by the Walter White story, that we are sure that many will want to have in their collection to be able to play right now.

Now you can feel like Heisenberg or Jesse Pinkman himself at least while the game lasts. This time around, the tokens we use to move around the board are inspired by elements that we saw throughout the series’ five seasons, like Walter’s hat, a gas mask, an acid tank and even the camper they used as a laboratory.

As if this were not enough, you will also have the opportunity to buy some emblematic places such as Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant, Don Eladio’s hacienda and many others that were etched in the memory of the fans. The letters of Community and Surprise were adapted and are now Walter White and Heisenberg.

This time and as it is special, instead of building hotels and taking over many properties, the goal to win will be to start super laboratories like those that have been building throughout history. To finish, lThe tickets also changed to show the faces of characters like Heisenberg, Jesse, Marie Schreder and others.

And perhaps you are wondering right now, where can I get this wonder and how much will it cost me? Breaking Bad Monopoly Now Available and Costs $ 40 (something like 960 Mexican pesos) and you can buy it right Around here. Here we leave a video for you to check how the most anticipated board game looks for all the fans of the series:

Watch on YouTube

