check out the amazing mod with Omni-Man and Invincible

Invincible It has undoubtedly become one of the most popular series today. Although prior to its launch on Amazon Prime Video it did not make much noise, the indisputable quality of the animated production has been enough to win over thousands of people around the world. So popular is it today that his characters are now appearing in another entertainment phenomenon: GTA 5. Obviously not officially.

And it is that a group of modders, those fans who unleash their creativity modifying video games, have taken Omni-Man to GTA 5. But we are not talking about a simple skin, but of a character who can use his powers to, as in the series, unleash his fury against anyone. A) Yes, Omni-Man is able to fly and attack from above. It is only necessary to aim for the false hero to propel himself at high speed against his target.

It is worth mentioning that modders also took the time to integrate Invincible (Mark Grayson), protagonist of the homonymous series. In fact, some users did not miss the opportunity to try recreate the combat between father and son. Although the final result is far from what was seen in the series, it is still interesting how the GTA 5 community takes advantage of development tools to make this content possible.

Haven’t you seen Invincible? If the answer is negative, you are missing an extremely entertaining series. Unlike other superhero productions, The Amazon Prime Video proposal aims to conquer the adult audience. Its scenes with high violent content were enough to classify it as a series for adults. Keep it in mind in case you thought it was a series for everyone just because it was animated.

And since we are talking about GTA 5, the game was back in the spotlight in the last two weeks. Why? First, Intel introduced an artificial intelligence technology that allows you to improve the game with photorealistic graphics. The presentation video will leave you speechless. Moreover, this week it was announced that The version of GTA 5 for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will be available on November 11.

