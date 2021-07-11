Check out the 10 premieres coming to HBO Max this month | Instagram

During this month of July, very good movies and series come to the new platform from HBO Max, so check the titles and dates of premiere so that you do not miss any, because surely some will be of interest to you.

There is no doubt that we are all very attentive to novelties which brings with it the new streaming platform HBO Max, since since its launch, on June 29, we have had pleasant surprises, such as “Friends: The Meeting”.

It may interest you: The most watched series on Netflix, Disney +, Amazon and HBO!

In addition to the arrival of Kaley Cuoco with the series “The Flight Attendant”, as well as the premiere, at no additional cost, of films such as “Justice League” by Zack Snyder or “Wonder Woman 8”.

This is how on this occasion we will let you know the premieres that this digital platform has for the entire month of July.

Well now one more platform is added to our list, so rest assured that we will keep you updated on everything that happens on it, just like we do with Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video.

Movie Releases on HBO Max for July 2021:

1

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Available July 9

A chilling tale of horror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

two

Godzilla Vs Kong

Available July 16

Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces in nature, collide on the big screen in a spectacular battle for all ages.

3

Tom & jerry

Available July 9

A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.

4

Judas And The Black Messiah

Available July 30

The film tells the story of Fred Hampton, a charismatic young activist who becomes chairman of the Illinois section of the Black Panther Party, putting him squarely in the crosshairs of the government, the FBI, and the Chicago police.

5

In The Heights

Available in july

A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York winery owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

6

Gossip girl

Available July 8

Gossip Girl returns as the main source in the scandalous lives of New York’s elite. A new generation of Upper East Siders will now be the target, exposing their scandals, anguish and gossip in the new age of social media.

7

Ninjin

Available July 9

Ninjin is a rabbit worried about only one thing, transforming into a ninja master at the height of his ancestors.

8

The Absent

Available July 22

A drama series that tells the story of an agency that deals with missing persons in Brazil.

9

Superman & Lois

Available July 22

The story of Superman, the most famous superhero in the world and his partner, a comic book journalist, who will also have to deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being a working father in today’s society.

10

Genera + Ion

Available July 29

New Max Original series that explores the sexuality of high school students in a modern world.