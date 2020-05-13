In this quarantine, music has saved us in many ways, because fortunately a lot of artists and bands that we want have come out to play from their homes or to release songs they have composed these days. But without a doubt one of the most creative has been Kevin Parker from Tame Impala, because he always knows how to stay one step ahead.

After playing “On Track” to raise funds against the coronavirus in Australia and appear as one of the special guests in the livestream that his friend Mark Ronson put together, The mastermind behind this project that we love so much appeared on the Stephen Colbert show to make a pretty special presentation..

As you will remember, a few months ago Tame Impala released their fourth studio album, The Slow Rush. However, the album’s promotional tour had to stop due to the pandemic that everyone is facing, But that didn’t stop Kevin Parker from presenting one of the songs on this album in a psychedelic and interesting way.

In the popular late show, Parker played “Is It True”, and since the other members of the band like Dominic Simper, Jay Watson, Cam Avery and Julien Barbagallo are in their houses, The leader of Tame Impala came up with the idea of ​​recreating the total essence of this project., he alone composing those great songs that we love so much.

Unlike many artists who find it easier to record themselves playing in their home studios or even in the bathroom to give the illusion that they are playing live, With the magic of on-screen video editing we were able to Kevin Parker playing the song in three different roles, as bassist, guitarist and singer, something that undoubtedly gives a different touch to this song and that we are sure that many will enjoy.

And remember that the Tame Impala show in Mexico City was postponed, now the new date to see the band playing the tracks of their new album, as well as other classics is scheduled to on September 10 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City with MGMT and Clairo.

But stop talking, brighten your day and Check out Kevin Parker playing all the “Is It True” instruments for the Stephen Colbert show:

