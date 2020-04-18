The rush of everyday life prevents us from noticing a series of details throughout life, from the beauty of an autumn sky to details of texture, flavors and aromas of a food.

In quarantine times because of the new coronavirus pandemic, a good option for organizing thoughts, emotions and behaviors is the mindfulness. It has been defined as “paying attention in the present moment, intentionally and without judgment”. In other words, it is a state of consciousness in which the person actively chooses to pay attention at the moment, adopting an attitude of openness and acceptance of this experience.

Decreased levels of anxiety, stress and depressive symptoms, less emotional reactivity and greater ability to regulate feelings, greater flexibility and openness to change, improvement in attentional capacity and increased well-being are some of the gains from practicing the technique. But it is possible to adopt the mindfulness for children?

“Although studies with children are more scarce, we have positive data in the same directions. Recently, a systematic review of the scientific literature has indicated important gains, especially in the spheres of empathy and self-compassion in children who had practiced mindfulness. Therefore, it is a practice that can generate multiple benefits in the child’s life, being possible to do it from a very early age (from the age of three) “, evaluates child psychologist Tauane Gehm.

The expert points out that impacts on interpersonal relationships have also been demonstrated in adults. “Research suggests that the practice of mindfulness is associated with an increased ability to respond constructively to stressful events that occur in relationships, an improvement in the communication of feelings, as well as a greater ability to identify one’s own emotions and emotions others, “he says.

Parents seek more and more mindfulness for children

Being inside the house with the children all the time requires some attention and patience from the parents. Depending on the age group, attention is different, but tension is inevitable.

Faced with the unusual situation of pandemic and social isolation imposed, mothers and fathers are searching, on the internet, for information about playful practices of mindfulness for children.

“Parents lost their support networks and accumulated even more functions – in addition to responding to professional demands, they had to assume the role of teaching school content to their children, monitoring their attention in online classes, cooking, tidying the house, playing with children , taking care of their elderly parents, monitoring their own mental health, among so many other things. Many parents were not prepared for many of these functions, even more having to deal with all of them at the same time. Not many children either, “says Tauane Gehm.

The psychologist recalls that, for children, staying at home locked all the time, can be a suffering situation. “For many of them, it has been a challenge, for example, to stay in front of the computer for hours, keeping the focus on online classes, with reduced interaction with colleagues. In this scenario, I have heard many parental complaints related to a concern about skills attitudes of the children. Although we must always take into account the concerns of the parents, it is also important to remember that children are having to adapt to an attentional demand for which they were not previously trained “, he says.

In addition, the family life intense in a situation as stressful for everyone, as is the quarantine, can generate more frequent and stronger family conflicts. “I have observed, in many families, an increase in conflicts between siblings, between couples and between parents and children.

It is also important to note that, like most adults, many children are showing signs of suffering in the current context and this has been a matter of great concern for parents “, he adds.

For Tauane Gehm, the growth in searches on the Internet for this type of technique reveals the suffering of families. “It is natural that, with this, families will start to look for tools that help to deal with the suffering and the other challenges of this phase. mindfulness it can be a good tool, but it is not a magical outlet for everything. It is necessary to pay attention to the persistence and intensity of the difficulties and, in many cases, the best way out is to seek specialized help from health professionals “, he says.

Some tips can help you in the search for playful content for children:

– ‘Playing mindfulness’, by Patrícia Calazans: A box with 50 cards, containing exercises to practice mindfulness with children;

– Quietinho book like a frog – meditation exercises for children (and their parents), by Eline Snel, Editora Rocco: Explains mindfulness in a simple way and presents legal exercises to be done with the little ones;

– Lojong application: Presents the program “Mindfulness in the family”, with practices for parents to do together with their children.

Mindfulness exercises and playful practices for children

With the help of child psychologist Tauane Gehm, we have selected some playful mindfulness practices for children and help you better cope with the stress of quarantine.

1 – Mindful eating

Children are led to eat a food (an apple, for example), paying attention to the whole process related to the act of eating.

How to conduct the activity:

“Only watch the food. What color is it? And its format, how is it? Pay attention to its texture, its temperature, how it fills your hand. (beat) Now, smell it. Take the food very close to your nose and take a deep breath, paying attention to the aroma that enters your nostrils. Also pay attention to what happens inside your mouth as you smell it. (pause) Now take the food to your mouth and, before biting it, pay attention to the sensation that remains on your tongue and on your lips as you approach it. Can you feel the texture? The temperature? (pause) Now, I want you to close your eyes and, very slowly, bite the food. Just one bite. What happens inside your mouth? What is the knowledge that you observe? Is there a single flavor or several nuances of flavors? Do flavors change? And your teeth and your tongue, how do they interact with this food? (…) Try to understand your desire to swallow and then swallow and pay attention to how the food gets down your throat. (…) If you want, take another bite, keeping your attention to everything that is happening “.

2 – Seaweed practice

This technique can be used in situations where the child is very agitated, causing her to pay attention to her movements.

How to conduct the activity:

“imagine that you are kelp. Every bit of your body is part of that seaweed: your head, your trunk, your arms, your legs … And, like a seaweed, you are inside the sea, stuck to the ground, feeling the movement of the water. Now, your little body and arms will start to swing as the sea waters move. I want you to imagine that the current is very strong, that the sea is very rough and you start to swing your body very fast, making quick movements with your arms, head and legs. Swing as fast as you can! (beat) Great! It looks like the sea is really rough! Now, the sea is changing! The current is beginning to slow and your arms and body are adapting to this calmer sea. How are your movements? Calmer too, isn’t it? Swing your body and arms very slowly, then. More and more slowly … More and more slowly, until it stops … In your time … You’re doing great! (pause) Try to understand how you feel when the water is like this, calm, almost motionless. Close your eyes if you feel like it and feel the calm water around your body for a few moments. Notice how your breathing is doing, how your body is doing, how your thoughts are doing. (pause) When you feel like it, you can open your eyes again “.

3 – Breathing with teddy bear

It is necessary to ask the child to lie on his back, comfortably. Ask her to place a stuffed animal or other playful object on her belly.

How to conduct the activity:

“I want you to pull all the air you can get through your nose. Realize that as you pull in the air, the stuffed animal goes up there. Now, very slowly, release all that air through your mouth and watch as the stuffed animal descends, getting closer and closer to the floor. Very well! Pull in the air and see how it rises. (pause) Now, let it out and see how it goes down. (break). Try to pay attention to this movement. (beat) Maybe you realize that you started thinking about other things. It’s all right. When that happens, in your time, just pay attention to your breath and the teddy bear again. “

In the assessment of psychologist Tauane Gehm, paying attention is like a muscle: we need training to be able to do Exercises longer and more diverse. “If the child is able to stay focused for a few seconds, that’s fine. We can, in the first few days, start with short exercises, sometimes 20/30 seconds and, gradually, increase until we reach minutes. Being distracted is part of of the process and it is important to lead the child to accept this change of focus, without judgments, returning to pay attention whenever possible to what the exercise proposes “, he ponders.

4 – Practice of thoughts

The proposal here is to make the child create, in his mind, an environment in which he can feel various stimuli and sensations.

How to conduct the activity:

“I want you to imagine that you are on a very beautiful beach! Smell the sea. Feel the weather as it is. Feel the pleasant wind on your face, feel the sand on your feet, feel the pleasant temperature on your body. Look for a time for the waves of the sea: each one appears slowly, grows and then falls apart, leaving … now, pay attention to yours thoughts. Imagine that each of your thoughts is one of those waves: they pop up in your head and then just go away. Do this with all the thoughts that come to your head: turn them into a wave that appears, grows and then dissolves, dissolving into the rest of the sea “.

Tauane Gehm explains that this last practice can be done in other ways, if the child does not like the beach. “For example, she can imagine that she is in a car, on the road, and each of her thoughts is transformed into a billboard. As the car moves, that billboard gets bigger, bigger, bigger. Then, we pass by it and continue on our journey. and the billboard is getting smaller and smaller “, he concludes.

Simple mindfulness exercises for children and their parents

There are others mindfulness practices, less structured, which can be done in partnership between parents and children and be equally powerful, as explained by psychologist Tauane Gehm. “For example, it is possible to lie on the ground, looking at the sky, and pay attention to the shapes of the clouds. Talk to your child about what figures, objects, movements can be observed. What do you see? What does the child see? Parents and children can also sit together and talk about the sounds of the environment – little by little, it is possible to notice the cracking of the furniture; or even, how many different tones there are in a siren that passes through the street; or the singing of the birds that were present and no one noticed “, exemplifies.

Family cooking it can also be a good strategy, according to the expert. “Every time someone tries the food, they will try to observe the seasoning and then pay attention to the amount of salt present. The color, the smell, the thickness of the peel of the vegetables, the seasoning, the heat that the food has when it comes straight out from the pan … all of this can be observed while cooking “, he points out.

