Video game

Ebenizer Pinedo

– Jun 25, 2020 – 18:06 (CET)

The new advances of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ are here. CD Projekt shared a spectacular trailer and gameplay to make the wait until November more enjoyable.

CD Projekt Red kept its promise and released a spectacular new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, which despite its recent delay, continues to cause great expectation among millions of players. The preview, in addition to giving us another look at the corners of the open world of Night City, also lets us see the possibilities of playable mechanics. In fact, the studio also shared a preview focused entirely on gameplay.

Developing…