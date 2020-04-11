Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is one of the largest and most important music festivals in the world. Its history dates back 21 years ago and it hangs 20 successful editions (in 2000 it was canceled). Just to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, Youtube Originals announced its association with the festival to launch the documentary Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.

The announcement came shortly after the festival’s 2020 poster was revealed, with YouTube as the partner of the live stream. But of course, before the postponement of the festival, This transmission will run until the weekend of 10 and October 16. As part of the stay-at-home campaigns for the coronavirus, the festival released the hashtag #Couchella, an invitation to enjoy this new documentary from the comfort of your chair.

The documentary that they are going to present is going to have exclusive material from the last two decades. Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert opens the festival archives for the first time. Imagine the number of stories that have 20 editions: historical presentations like Daft Punk, Rage Against The Machine, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Radiohead and many, many more. As well as exclusive interviews and all the flavor that makes Coachella one of the best festivals on the planet.

#StayHome. Tune in. Bringing the desert to you for a look back on 20 years of moments, artists and performances that defined Coachella. Premiering on @Youtube on April 10th at 12PM PT #Couchella Watch the full sneak peek of the #CoachellaDoc here: https://t.co/cstlfjQ2lC pic.twitter.com/PJUUmIm3CC – Coachella (@coachella) March 30, 2020

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert can be seen for free with the already classic ads (a reasonable price). But if your thing is to see things without interruptions, the YouTube Premium subscription service will continue to offer ad-free access to all the original content on the platform. But you always have the option of trying the platform for free for a month and if it beats you, you will have to pay $ 119 a month. Here you can see the documentary on Coachella from 2 pm (Central Mexico time):