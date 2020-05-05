How about giving a self-esteem bomb as a Mother’s Day gift? O Purepeople listed some important products in every woman’s beauty routine. That way, your mother will enjoy the extra period at home in the best way: health care and loving each other even more. Get inspired!

1 – Help your mother protect her skin from pollution

Protecting your skin from pollution is very important to prevent aging, so it is worth investing in a product with this function to present your mother! The Desinchá brand launches the Matchá Sérum Reset (R $ 134.90) that works as a concentrated boost rich in vegetable assets and free of oil. The delivery time is 6 working days.

2 – Cleaning, protection and perfume to give away

How about keeping your mom protected? During coronavirus, personal hygiene must be enhanced and, therefore, it is the perfect time to give a cleaning combo. The Lola Cosmetics brand suggests the Lolaterapia line with kit that includes energizing water, hand and body soap and antiseptic gel. The products are available in various flavors and can be delivered within 11 days.

3 – Beauty, skin hydration and perfumery: all in one place!

How about giving your mother a beauty and perfumery kit? O Boticário has some products that you can combine to give to your mother. The boxes (R $ 29.90 to R $ 279.90) have items ranging from perfume to moisturizer. Delivery can be made through the website and take from 1 to 5 business days.

4 – Exfoliation with vitamin C

Exfoliation and cleansing are steps that should be part of skincare. The Body Shop suggests the Luminosity Kit (R $ 199.00) with exfoliating product with vitamin C that removes dead cells and cleans the region. The purchase can arrive on the same day if it is made by delivery from physical stores.

5 – How about a complete line of face care?

Social isolation is the perfect time to redouble body and face care, right? So, how about giving a gift to Shiseido Awaken Energy – The Beauty Roboot Set (R $ 299)? The beauty kit has 4 products suitable for face care and are available on the Sephora website with a delivery time of up to 15 working days.

6 – Goodbye white threads!

Hair is part of every woman’s self-esteem and helping her mother to end white hair can be a great gift, especially in times of social isolation. Alfaparf bets on the coloring product “É … Colore” (R $ 11.90) which promises to have high fixation and pigmentation for a salon result at home. Delivery is made within 2 days by the Ikesaki store in São Paulo.

7 – Enhance hair hydration

Autumn has arrived and that means more dry hair. However, how about enhancing hydration when giving your mother the Novex Collagen Infusion Combing Cream (R $ 16.66)? Embelleze’s proposal is to guarantee hair shine. The product is available in pharmacies and can also be purchased through the website.

8 – Sunscreen is the gift that has no mistake!

Sunscreen is the product that can not be missing in the daily life of any woman, so it is a great gift option for Mother’s Day. Eudora has Neo Dermo Etage CC Cream FPS50 With Color (R $ 54.99). In addition to the high SPF, it also evens out the skin, functioning as a matte base for light coverage. The product can be delivered within 1 business day in case of super express freight.

9 – Reduce cellulite and moisturize your skin!

Helping your mother to take care of beauty can be a good option. Dermage bets on the Drencell + Hyaluage Body kit (R $ 199.30) with two body creams, which stimulate metabolism, blood circulation, fat elimination, improved cellulite and guarantee hydration. The purchase must be made through the brand website with delivery within 3 working days.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’