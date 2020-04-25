You don’t need to leave the house or have a professional structure to give yourself moments of relaxation and relaxation therapies. well-being and beauty. With planning and creativity, it is possible to do day spa in the warmth of the home or incorporate those moments into everyday life.

“Activities like massage or skin treatment they can also recover some of that pleasure that we lost with the resignation of leaving home, seeing friends, doing an outdoor activity “, says Desirée Cassado, a psychologist specializing in contextual therapies.

“Having moments of self-care gives a certain mental relief to go through this situation,” says entrepreneur Dara Serrate, who added hair hydration, exfoliation and self-massage to her routine.

To have a day spa at home, follow the script with expert tips:

Plan

“In the midst of chaos, it is common for people to suffocate themselves from activities and obligations, or even to procrastinate so many things that they are unable to have moments of pleasure”, says the psychologist.

Therefore, it is necessary to include in the day or week planning a moment to take care of yourself. “When I started to write down all the things I wanted to do on the day, I created a commitment,” says Dara.

So, how about planning a relaxing bath or massage at sunset and enjoying the spectacle of nature this fall?

Choose products

There are many product options for making beauty treatments at home. It is possible to choose natural ingredients or industrialized cosmetics. Dara joined the two possibilities.

“I started with the products that I already had at home, not least because I’m not able to spend right now,” says the entrepreneur, who uses coffee grounds to exfoliate her face.

Preparation

Abuse creativity to transform the home into a spa. Use a quilt or tatami to enclose the area. Leave some or all of the lights off and bet on the candles.

Essential oils help to create olfactory experiences. Another option is to spread cloves, cinnamon, vanilla, star anise and flowers to flavor the place.

Choose a playlist of relaxing songs, lounge music, mantras or even nature sounds.

Sueli Szterling, director of Kurma Spa, says to do five minutes of stretching or breathing exercise before starting treatments. “To bring you to the present moment,” says the expert.

Relaxing bath

Whoever has a bath can start the ritual using bath salts and essential oils of rosemary or lavender. These same items can be placed in a ‘bundle’ to be hung in the shower (safely to avoid shock or damage the device).

Exfoliation

After preparing your skin with warm water and hot steam, it’s time for the scrub. Massage the body with circular movements and then remove in the bath. Those who do not have a specific product can try the options with natural ingredients: honey or sugar cane molasses with crystal sugar (this recipe can be applied to the body and face); oats beaten in a blender with warm water, strained and mixed with honey or sugar cane molasses; coffee grounds; cornmeal with honey or sugar cane molasses.

Face mask

Dermatologist Adriana Cairo explains that before the facial mask it is important to clean the skin with soap and tonic. Cleaning can be boosted with a facial cleansing massager.

The homemade recipe for face mask is to mix papaya and honey, or sugar cane molasses, apply to the face and let it act for 15 to 20 minutes. Those with dry skin can combine avocado with honey or yogurt with cornstarch. To lighten, the option is to combine very fine grated carrots with plain yogurt. And be careful: always remove the mask with gentle circular movements.

Several brands on the market offer good options and with a huge variety of assets, such as vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and various types of clay. In addition to beauty actives, these products promise to bring soothing and fresh sensations to the skin.

Masks for eyes, lips and body

The beauty market offers the possibility of specific masks for various parts of the face and even the body.

To provide hydration and volume to the lips, bet on lip scrubs and moisturizing products with collagen and hyaluronic acid.

The region of the eyes can receive help to deflate, moisturize and soften dark circles with a mask of collagen, hyaluronic acid and cucumber.

Hair treatment

Hair can also receive care ranging from cleansing to hydration. Start with a pre-shampoo to remove the oil from the root; rinse; use a sulphate-free shampoo, suitable for low poo or no poo; rinse; apply a moisturizing mask; wash the wires; apply a leave in without silicone and let it dry naturally.

A simpler sequence is to apply clay on the scalp for cleaning and then complement it with a cosmetic moisturizing mask on the threads.

The hairdresser Marcos Proença, ambassador of GA.MA Italy, indicates the use of the product every two days. “The mask should be specific to your hair type and the moment it is in. It should be applied only on the length and ends. The big secret is to rinse a lot so as not to leave residues that, in contact with the dryer, sun and pollution, are bad for the hair. “

Scald-feet

Put warm water in a container, dip your feet slowly and submerge them. Add essential oils, round gardening stones or marbles and place your feet on them to massage the plantar region.

Self-massage

Renata França, massage therapist and beautician, explains that any product can be used to help with movements, from coconut oil to a moisturizer. “What works is the touch of the hands. With any sliding base we can do the maneuvers”, he says.

To relax, start by massaging with the fingertips and circular movements the region that is just below the bones of the back of the head, go down to the neck and then to the trapezius and shoulder. Then squeeze the muscles in that region with a little pressure and tap them with your fingertips.

Stretch your neck to the right and to the left. In the scalp region, on the face and jaw, make circular movements and tap lightly with your fingertips.

But be careful: anyone who has covid-19, a cold, flu, fever, fever, inflammatory process or fissures in the skin should not receive massage. In general, anyone who has a chronic illness should consult a doctor before practicing self-massage.

Today, we are going to relieve that discomfort that many people feel in their feet, especially since quarantined physical activities are reduced. If you have been feeling heavy, the reason may be fluid retention. The good news is that it can be relieved with massage! And as you are at home, quiet, the exit, then, is the self-massage! Come on! We are separated, but together in the search for health! ?????????? Pupils, the video is available on our website, in the exclusive area

