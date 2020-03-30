Almost 35 years ago, Bob Geldof planned the world famous Live Aid, an event that marked the history of music as the first large-scale benefit concert to feature acts that are now part of popular culture such as the epic Queen set that afternoon at London’s Wembley Stadium. Now and in view of the situation about the coronavirus around the planet, the great Elton John came up with the idea of ​​putting together a show with cause through streaming.

For this concert, Sir Elton brought together a lot of big names in music today to perform live from their homes and so raise money for worldwide efforts to combat COVID-19. The show lasted an hour and artists such as Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Lizzo and many more. There was everything and for everyone.

For all those who were waiting for this concert to start with some good guitars and powerful songs, Dave Grohl played one of the most famous songs of the Foo Fighters and that seems ideal at the moment to describe all the people who are working to eradicate the pandemic, “My Hero”.

Before starting with the first chords, Grohl gave a message of union in the midst of the complicated situation we are experiencing: “I hope they are well. If you love someone, tell them, if you are grateful for someone, tell them. I would like to dedicate this song to all the people who are on the front line and who do everything possible to make us go through all this“

For his part, Green Day frontman and vocalist also teamed up to play one of the American Idiot classics, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”. Billie Joe Armstrong started by saying that he knew these moments were very stressful with so many news that we read about the coronavirus, but that It was an honor to sing for all those who were watching him in the midst of social isolation.

In this concert – as we said at the beginning – there was everything, and to represent current pop we had the young lady Billie eilish, the feeling of the moment. In her own way and accompanied by her brother and producer, Finneas, she played a rather special acoustic version of the 2019 milestone, “bad guy”.

And believe it or not, one of the shows that most excited the public in this huge virtual concert was the appearance of the Backstreet Boys Yes, no joke. With each of the members from their homes and giving their own touch they threw themselves into the famous “I Want It That Way”, which we are sure made a lot of chavorruqueros sing around the planet.

#concert #iHeartConcertonFOX sound spectacular! Everyone from their home contributed a grain of sand #BackstreetBoys sing everyone! I want it there wayyyyy! pic.twitter.com/tUGPP05HTX

– La Godoy (@marcelapgodoy) March 30, 2020

But without a doubt the most emotional moment was when the nurse Melissa steiner gave his testimony about how he is living on a daily basis, fighting the coronavirus from its trench. And as a tribute to all the health professionals who are risking their lives to save many people, they decided to put the video of Dr. Elvis Francois, who a few days ago went viral for masterfully interpreting a cover of “Imagine”, the iconic John Lennon song.

My emotions. ❤️ Thank you Doctor Elvis for this. @iHeartRadio pic.twitter.com/JWUu3Z1EEA

– Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) March 30, 2020

After seeing artists parade like Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys and H.E.R., as well as listening to messages from Lady Gaga and Ellen DeGeneres, it was time to finish with the mind behind this concert, Sir Elton John.

After seeing the legendary musician sing some songs from Lizzolike “Juice” or “Cuz I Love You”, He decided to dedicate some heartfelt words to everyone and close with “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me”: “Stay safe, hug your loved ones and when this is all over, I’ll be out there playing for all of you again.”

The moment I didn’t know I needed. #iHeartRadioOnFOX

cc: @eltonofficial @lizzo pic.twitter.com/2kxBZBgSyP

– FOX (@FOXTV) March 30, 2020

If you don’t know what to see right now and want to check how this show was put, The charity concert that Elton John put together with all these great artists can be completed in full: