Did you know that more than 99% of Brazil’s tomatoes are produced in open fields?

Of the Italian type and more elongated, Vero, for example, started to be planted from the beginning in this system due to its high productivity and resistance to diseases. But it is because of its flavor, differentiated consistency, more fibers (firmness), greater post-harvest conservation (durability) and freshness, which is now recognized throughout Brazil.

The agronomist, Ricardo Mikami, separated 5 fundamental tips to help in the cultivation of Vero tomatoes in the open field. It is worth mentioning that these items also serve for greenhouse planting and for the cultivation of other vegetables. Check it out below:

Constantly conduct training to train your team and consequently achieve the best results. Employees who are trained carry out their activities with greater precision;

Have a team with professionals always up to date with product launches and new technologies, trained to perform specialized technical assistance in cultivation;

Invest in correct inputs for each planting season. The right choice of hybrid, fertilization and pesticides during planting is fundamental to the success of the crop;

Do a well-sized irrigation, allowing the emitters to distribute the water with an adequate degree of uniformity. Soil moisture directly affects plantation productivity;

Plan in advance the production marketing channels. Having a sales plan in hand is essential for setting important goals for your business.

What is the correct water management for growing tomatoes?

Every rural producer aims to increase his productivity and the quality of his fruits, betting on the sustainability of the business. Adequate water management is one of several agronomic factors responsible for directly influencing planting. Vero tomatoes, for example, require a constant supply of water during their growth phase. “The correct quantity, who determines is the plant and its physiological phase”, reports the agronomist.

He reinforces that a newly transplanted plant needs moisture for the roots of the seedlings to develop. The tip, in this case, is to cause a small water stress to provide better rooting (it is worth remembering that this concept is practically impossible in periods of rain). “In the beginning, lower depths and irrigation shifts can be used – the number of days the soil will have enough water to supply the water requirements of the plants, without impairing their development – from three to four days. As the plants go changing the phase, the irrigation blade increases and the irrigation shift decreases “, he explains.

The farmer can also monitor management through the use of a “Class A” tank and crop coefficient (KC), tensiometer and automated weather stations. However, the excess of water can cause many damages in the cultivation, as the bad rooting of the plants and some deficiencies induced by lack of oxygenation of the soil. In addition, it can favor the attack of nematodes in the movement towards the roots, and fungi and bacteria that enter the fruit through the lenticels due to too much moisture.

Did you like this content? Also read more on the Agroclima Channel and be sure to listen to AgroTalk, Climatempo’s AGRO podcast that brings interviews and chats with various market experts, universities and the main Agro institutions in the country.

