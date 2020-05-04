An amorphous, inconclusive, unstructured time, with bad omens, boredom, fleeting interludes of peace or reevaluations. This is what covid-19 has done to many people – and it is a state of mind for which Brian Eno’s vast recorded catalog has been prepared since he popularized the term “ambient music” in the 1970s. The monotonous days and nights quarantine offers an opportunity to revisit – or get to know – his synthesized music.

Eno has other skills. In the four solo albums of the 1970s, after leaving Roxy Music, he totally dominated the structure of rock music with brain songs and distorted instrumental sounds. The albums are gems, particularly Before and After Science, from 1977.

Uninterruptedly, he produced records in the following decades. And his collaboration, in 1981, with David Byrne, in My Life in the Bush of Ghosts – creating vocal samples from international sources and turning them into rhythm-packed tracks, ready for clubs – opened new doors for dance music .

But almost always Eno channeled pop impulses into production and collaborations with U2, David Bowie, Talking Heads, John Cale and, recently, Karl Hyde, from Underworld. Much of his work is instrumental, like the songs selected here – appropriate to orchestrate this uneasy moment.

According to him, a medical circumstance led him to think of music as just another element of a wider environment. When he was immobilized because of a car accident, a friend who visited him left a song playing on the CD player, which he was unable to reach, and the volume was so low that it merged with the other sounds in the room. Endo ended up listening carefully to all those sounds, which gave him the idea for his 1975 ambient music album, called Discreet Music. Soon Eno would be betting on this genre, which has since been popularized by countless composers. Below, some of his best work – are often long tracks that offer fun on a sleepless night.

The Heavenly Music Corporation 1 (Fripp & Eno, 1973). Eno and Robert Fripp (guitarist for King Crimson) experimented with looping in the early 1970s, which, returning to the era of analog, involved running a tape through two recorders to mix the recording of the first with the reproduction of the second. The looping creates a pulsating rhythm in The Heavenly Music Corporation 1, led by guitar solos that shake and then intertwine, vibrating again with force. Note: although the streaming services divide into tracks, it is worth listening to the entire album without interruption.

Discreet Music (1975). The song, the title of Eno’s first hit, repeats and spreads for more than half an hour, with two endlessly recurring notes and four-note themes that float in an amniotic bath of consonance. The high-pitched electronic sound suggests flutes played by musicians who never stop to breathe.

1/1 (1978). Eno officially spiked the term “ambient” with Ambient 1 / Music for Airports, an LP with four tracks that show diagrams of how their loops intersected. The track that opens the LP, entitled 1/1, credited to Eno, Robert Wyatt (piano) and Rhett Davis, could be complete in its first 20 seconds: a piano phrase answered by its tonic chord and everything was resolved. But, after a pause, the phrase repeats and extends, joins other themes and comforting notes in different timbres, each pausing and resuming its own calm rhythm.

The Chill Air (Harold Budd and Brian Eno, 1980). For Ambient 2: The Plateaux of Mirror, Harold Budd improvised on pianos that Eno treated electronically: changing tones, inserting resonances, triggering synthesizers. In The Chill Air he superimposes images and premonitions that are subtly revealed, as Budd makes measured counterpoints.

The Lost Day (1982). On the album Ambient 4: On Land, Eno evokes landscapes incorporating natural sounds, placing the music outside the studio. The Lost Day hints at gusts of wind and the metallic sound of distant signal buoys that serve as a guide in a treacherous port: dramatic phrases, like a cello, come and go as if swallowed by fog.

An Ending (Ascent) (Brian Eno with Daniel Lanois and Roger Eno, 1983). Much of Apollo: Atmospheres and Soundtracks is a sparse, airless lunar view. In comparison, An Ending (Ascent) is exuberant: slow chords on a larger scale, slightly inaccurate and breathless that suggest a miniaturized ritual, like a procession in reduced gravity.

Lanzarote (1992). An inevitable bad feeling and uneasiness persist all the time in The Shutoy Assembly, which is perhaps Eno’s darkest and most dissonant album. Lanzarote draws suspense from what, in perspective, should radiate stability. Most of the time, a single note appears in varying keys on the keyboard in different octaves, high and low, from bass to solitary piano and the distant overtones suggesting an organ and an orchestra. But other extended notes float to dispute and move the tonal center, so there is no safe resting place.

Neroli (1995). At 57 minutes, it is an austerity exercise: a fixed bass note plays irregularly behind a dismal keyboard phrase that stops and starts, wandering on a small, circumscribed track and a vaguely Asian tone sequence. In the background, other shades appear. Eno called it Music for Thinking IV, suggesting it would not be a song to entertain.

Transmitter and Trumpet (Brian Eno and Jah Wobble, 1995). Eno composed music for a film about filmmaker Derek Jarman and decided that the tracks were not consistent enough for an album. Thus, he sent the compositions to Jah Wobble, bassist of Public Image Ltd, who remade them in a discreet collaboration with Eno. Transmitter and Trumpet begins with an energetic six-bar bass phrase that appears and disappears and radiates in a world of influences: orchestras, electronic sounds, Morocco, India, West Africa. And then, it hides them in numerous static overlays.

Calcium Needles (Brian Eno, Jon Hopkins and Leo Abrahams, 2010). Eno composed Small Craft on a Milk Sea with Jon Hopkins, DJ and producer, and Leo Abrahams, who plays guitar and other instruments. The album is a mix of long melodies and more abstract ones, like Calcium Needles. The track invites vertigo, accompanying the sounds of bells that disappear into a deep sound abyss.

Marsh Chorus (Tom Rogerson with Brian Eno, 2017). The Finding Shore album is a collaboration with keyboardist Tom Rogerson (Three Trapped Tigers). He improvised on the piano and Eno manipulated the sounds. The piano sounds more or less natural on most of the album, but in Marsh Chorus, Eno turns his tones into a hybrid of harps and chimes and turns some notes into persistently resonant loops. There are bird sounds too.

Reflection (2017). Almost immobility remains most of the time in Reflection. It’s a generative song, with a form that includes an iOS app – so the Reflection streaming and CD versions are just a few of its many forms.

Surbahar Sleeping Music (2018). Eno’s collection of six CDs for Music for Installations brought together songs he has written for place-specific works since the 1980s. And includes Surbahar Sleeping Music among his “songs for future installations”. A surbahar (kind of Hindu sitar) is related to the zither and this piece, which lasts 18 minutes without any fixed rhythm or pulse, sounds as if it were constructed of notes played in a surbahar, electronically manipulated.

Only Once Away My Son (Eno with Kevin Shields, 2018). It was inevitable that Eno would end up collaborating with Kevin Shields on My Blood Valentine, filled with overwhelming, infinite and blunt sounds. Only Once Away My Son is the instrumental half of a 2018 single – the lyrics appear on the other track, The Weight of History, and are a storm of rhythm and distortion, revealing constant turbulence at all levels.

Burnt Umber (Brian Eno and Roger Eno, 2020). Eno’s most recent collaboration with a keyboard player is Mixing Colors, an album he produced with his younger brother, Roger. Burnt Umber is a melancholy waltz, with a melody that develops into ringing sounds over an endless repetition of four dark and sad notes. / TRANSLATION OF TEREZINHA MARTINO

