Check in this application when it is your turn to get vaccinated against Covid in Spain

The vaccine campaign in Spain began on December 27 and, so far, 2.1 million doses have been administered. Until this Tuesday, there are 786,407 people who already have the complete schedule – two doses – of the vaccine. All these people are part of the first priority groups established by the Ministry of Health in the first phase of the national vaccination plan.

The Vaccination Strategy against Covid-19 in Spain establishes three stages, prioritizing four population groups: residents and health and social health personnel in residences for the elderly and with disabilities; front-line health personnel; other health and social health personnel and large non-institutionalized dependents. The question is: When will others get vaccinated? Calculate here to know when they will be vaccinated.

For those who are anxious to know where they are in the queue for the Covid-19 vaccination, Omni Calculator has created a calculator or tool to know when it’s time to get vaccinated, the people before, etc. The tool asks to enter a series of information: Autonomous Community; age; if you are a health worker or if you work or live in a residence; if you work indoors; if you are at risk or are currently pregnant, among other issues.

The application ‘Vaccination Schedule Calculator in Spain’, developed by the Spanish physicist Álvaro Díez Gepe and the Polish doctor Dominika Miszewska, It allows estimating both the number of people in front of the queue to get vaccinated against Covid and the time they have to wait for each one -depending on their characteristics- until their vaccination turn arrives.

The Spanish Government created in December a website that updates and reports daily on the evolution of the vaccination strategy against Covid, including the number of doses administered, the doses that arrive, the group it touches, etc. This tool is the one used in the ‘Vaccination Shift Calculator in Spain’ to follow the steps of the strategy, but they also collect information from the Autonomous Communities – the variation and development of the vaccination plan of the regions.