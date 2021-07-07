Check if your Internet speed allows streaming at the highest quality

We live in a connected world in which the possibilities for digital entertainment are increasing. These include content on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max or Amazon Prime Video, among others. However, subscribing to a high definition plan does not guarantee that we will be able to enjoy it to the fullest. This is where Internet speed comes into play, since It is not the same to browse social networks than to stream movies and series in 4K.

Checking if you can see your favorite content in its highest quality is very easy. You don’t have to worry about researching the minimum internet speed required for each streaming video quality and doing latency calculations. A simple test from your iOS or Android mobile will give you all the information you need to start enjoying your content, if your connection meets the requirements, of course.

First you must download the Speedtest application to your mobile. You can find it in the corresponding store, Play Store in the case of Android and App Store in the case of iPhone. Once installed, you will see that at the bottom there are three options: Speed, Video and VPN. In our case, we are interested Video, so we entered it to run a precise analysis on the Internet speed for streaming content.

Speedtest will measure your internet speed for streaming

Immediately, the application will begin to test Internet speed for different qualities of streaming video, with specific parameters for consumption of content such as movies and series. Once the test is finished, the application will tell you what is the maximum resolution supported by your connection. In our case it was 2160p, which is equivalent to 4K video.

In addition, the application will show you a series of recommended devices to enjoy the best video experience according to your Internet speed. In our case, it recommends phones, tablets, laptops and televisions with large screens. In this way, you can choose the device that you like the most when you start watching your favorite content.

In case the test does not provide the expected results to watch your movies or series, check the internet speed contracted with your service provider. You may need to change plans or report a problem. Remember to save the screenshots so that you can show them to your company.

Although the application outputs the data automatically, it is worth knowing that to play content in standard definition (720p) you need a few 3 Mb /s, for HD (1080p) content, the number rises to 5 Mb / s and for content in ultra high definition (4K) approximately 25 Mb /s.

