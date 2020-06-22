What a keynote! The WWDC20 opening event has been spectacular and has brought many surprises and news for all operating systems. Apple has always been characterized by extend the compatibility of new software versions with hardware, and iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are proof of this.

iOS and iPad OS 14, more compatible than ever

While beta versions of the operating systems will be available today from the Apple developer program website, normal users will have to wait until fall, but What devices will the new systems be compatible with?

As Apple indicates in the press release of the presentation, iOS 14 will be compatible with iPhone 6s and laterThe complete list is this:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

As for iPadOS 14, the compatibility is also great, starting with the iPad Air 2, all the iPad Pro, the 5th generation iPad and the iPad mini 4. The complete list is as follows:

iPad Pro 12.9 “(4th generation)

iPad Pro 11 “(2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 “(3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11 “(1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 “(2nd Generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 “(1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5 ”

iPad Pro 9.7 ”

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Seeing devices like the iPhone SE receive the latest updates is undoubtedly amazing and shows the great effort and dedication that Apple puts into making its operating systems compatible with the maximum available hardware.

