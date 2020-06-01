The last Council of Ministers in May approved the Minimum Life Income. A Social Security benefit designed to ensure a minimum monthly income for households in a situation of special vulnerability.

The Minimum Vital Income, which seeks to reduce the poverty rate in Spain, guarantees an income of 462 and 1,015 euros depending on the number of people who live as beneficiaries and their characteristics. It will not be fixed, it will complement the income of the family units up to that amount and its amount will be linked to the increase in non-contributory pensions.

The Social Security has created a simulator of the Minimum Vital Income so that those people who want to know if they can be beneficiaries of this benefit and how much would correspond to them

To know if you meet the requirements to receive this benefit and know the approximate amount that would correspond to you, beyond analyzing the conditions, you have at your disposal the Simulator of the Minimum Vital Income of Social Security. It does not imply a procedure; its purpose is informative.

How to use the Minimum Income Simulator and find out if you are entitled to help

To use the Minimum Income Simulator, simply access its website, click on the Start button and answer each of the questions that will be asked.

The simulator works visually as if it were a chat. For each of the questions you ask us, which will appear as a balloon of a WhatsApp or Telegram conversation, we will answer yes or no, what corresponds according to the particular situation of our home.

Part of the answers to the question about the members of the family unit.

In some cases, the questions will have more than one answer option, for example, when we must indicate how many adults and children live in the home who could potentially benefit from this benefit. In any case, to answer the questions we will not need any documentation, since the questions refer to data such as household members, the application for other aid or the income received.

Based on our responses, if the tool confirms that we do not meet some of the required requirements will inform us of it.

Response of the Minimum Life Income Simulator indicating that we are entitled to the benefit, as well as the calculation that must be made to know the amount.

If according to our answers we can be beneficiaries, we will be told that we may be entitled to the Minimum Life Income as long as our monthly income does not exceed a certain figure. On the other hand, we will have to calculate the amount to receive ourselves from the information they provide us in the confirmation message, since the amount will be the difference between the monthly income received and a certain figure.

We must take into account, as the simulator itself warns us, that it is a simulation and has only an informative value. The administration, upon request in most cases, will determine according to the data it manages and the documentation provided by the interested parties if they are entitled to the benefit and how much will be the amount to be received monthly.

The applications to receive the Minimum Vital Income can be processed from June 15 through the Electronic Office of Social Security.