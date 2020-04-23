Have you ever thought about not having to carry your house or work keys all the time? This is the proposal of digital locks, mechanisms that have the function of replacing the traditional iron locks and avoiding the despair of those who have already been locked out from having forgotten or lost the keys.

More modern, they have been on the market for some time and can be easily seen in companies and hotels, but they can also be used in houses, apartments and condominiums.

Unlocked by Biometry, card and even by smartphone, they offer interesting options for those looking for security and a more modern look.

Did the electronic lock interest you? Before installing, however, it is necessary to consider some aspects, such as advantages, disadvantages and also cost – which can be quite high. Thinking about it, the state made a list with some of the main doubts on the topic. Check it out below.

How does a digital lock work?

Digital or electronic locks are those that do not require the use of traditional keys and also the metal lock. More practical – and also visually more attractive – the vast majority of them work on a battery or battery basis. In this sense, it is important to highlight that the mechanisms of the digital locks were made to optimize energy and that a common battery can last a long period in the device. And when the life of the power source is near the end, the locks will issue, in advance, warnings so that the battery can be replaced.

“A set of alkaline batteries supports between 4,000 and 5,000 openings. This in a residential use, with an average of five to eight openings daily, would give about 400 days of battery. The recommendation is to change the batteries when the alarm sounds. low battery or after a year, whichever comes first “, advises Rodrigo Gradiz, technical director of G-Locks Electronic Locks.

If, even with the warnings, the user does not change the battery and the power supply runs out, the locks can still be opened with a single common key. Some also have a USB port for use with portable chargers or connections for 9V batteries.

Types of digital lock

Basically, there are five models of electronic lock on the market: card, proximity keyring, password, biometrics and applications. The one by card is the simplest – and also one of the old ones – while the one by biometrics can be a good choice, especially for those who are already used to using digital in everything from unlocking the cell phone to accessing the ATM system on Bank. See, below, how each one works:

Card: it is opened when the magnetic card previously configured is the one approached or inserted in the lock, like the credit cards in the machines. It is usually a good option for hotels, offices or environments where there is a very large flow of people, but a terrible option for those who are in the habit of losing their keys around;

Proximity or RFID keyring: it is similar to the card model for opening the lock when approached the opening panel. Also like the previous model, it is a good choice for environments with a large flow of people and the least advisable option for those who do not want to walk with a physical key;

Password: the door is unlocked using a numeric password. To ensure security and prevent someone from discovering the combination, it is common for the numbers to change in order each time the password is entered. It is a great choice for homes and environments with medium circulation, such as buildings and condominiums, but it is not a good choice for those who usually forget app passwords with ease. Some models store up to 3000 combinations;

Biometry: it is the most practical model, since the unlock is done with the digital. Due to its high level of security, it is indicated for residential environments and even companies that seek greater protection. Some models store up to 100 prints;

App: it makes the user’s smartphone simulate the function of the magnetic card or key ring by proximity. Despite being a good choice for homes and environments with high circulation, it is not very practical, since the device must support NFC connection. In addition, if the cell phone discharges, there is also the risk of the user being locked out.

The vast majority of models have automatic locking when the door is closed. So the handle on the outside is unusable until someone unlocks it again from the outside. In return, these locks do not lock from the inside. When someone lowers the handle from the inside, all the locks open, not just the tongue (the most basic lock).

According to Gradiz, this is because electronic locks follow American and European security standards. “In Brazil, the doors have a key inside and out. So it is possible to lock the door from the inside and end up losing the key. If there is a fire, for example, you are locked inside. That is the reason that most digital locks do not lock from the inside, for security purposes, escape route. “

For those who have children at home or want to prevent a person from leaving easily, a solution is to add a chain or a bolt with manual locking at the top of the door.

What are the advantages of having a digital lock?

In addition to the more modern look – and having a good appeal for those who are fans of new technologies – electronic locks have some interesting advantages that must be taken into account by the user. Are they:

Practicality: this is perhaps the main aspect of the electronic lock, especially if we consider the models by biometrics, application and password. There is no need to carry physical keys and worry about always ‘passing the key’, as it is automatically activated as soon as the door is closed;

Safety: Another important point that must be taken into account is the fact that many of the lock models come with an anti-theft system included. That is, if the device is forced or violated, it will automatically trigger an audible alarm, which may even dispense with traditional security systems in some cases;

Possibility to combine several systems: some more modern models allow users to configure two or more security systems at the same time. That is, it is possible to activate biometrics and password, until you find the most suitable method for the environment, for example.

What are the disadvantages of digital locks?

Despite having some interesting functions, electronic locks also have disadvantages that can make life a little harder for those who are thinking about using the device. Check out:

Specialized assistance: unlike traditional locksmiths, digital locks cannot be installed and / or repaired by means of ‘gambiarras’. As they are more modern and intelligent systems, any problem will need to be solved by means of specialized labor, which besides having a cost, it can take a while, since the technicians for this system are not easy to find like ordinary locksmiths. .

High price: perhaps the main negative point for the system. Generally, electronic locks cost between R $ 200 and R $ 4 thousand – without considering the cost of installation -, the most expensive ones also tending to be the safest. That is, for those who are thinking about installing the accessory taking into account the safety mechanisms, know that the price may be much higher than expected;

It cannot be installed on any material: unlike traditional models, the digital lock does not do well on any type of door. Materials such as iron and glass do not provide the necessary thickness for the system to be installed. Therefore, whoever wants to install the mechanism, can now add to the list the purchase of a thicker and more appropriate wooden door.

How much does it cost to install a digital lock?

Installation is usually not done by the manufacturer itself. In most cases, the dealer who installs the electronic lock is the dealer or an independent specialist, who can be appointed by the manufacturer.

“Basically, the resale itself charges a more expensive amount precisely for the employees, the warranty and everything. An installer who works on his own usually charges a little less”, explains Gradiz.

On average, installation prices are in the range between R $ 200 and R $ 400. In general, freelance installers charge up to R $ 300.

Can the digital lock be hacked?

This is a very valid question, especially for locks that work through an application. Gradiz says that most electronic locks work in a system “stand alone“, that is, they work with their own system without the need for Wi-Fi connection.

This increases security, as the device is not connected to a network. “In these locks, all the programming is done on its own and it is not possible for someone, for example, to put a flash drive and pull fingerprint images, for security”.

The locks that open by application can be connected both to the Bluetooth of the cell phone, which also does not involve a network, and to the internet. In this case, the connection is encrypted.

Is it worth having a digital lock?

Considering the main aspects of electronic locks, this is the question that does not want to remain silent: is it worth having the device?

The answer is: it depends. More modern, the devices have several advantages, such as the convenience of not depending on keys and security features.

However, these benefits come with some cons, such as high cost and uneasy assistance, although some manufacturers even offer specialized service for their products.

However, if we consider a house – where the device can be installed only at the entrance door, differently from what happens in companies and hotels -, the option is more attractive, due to the anti-burglary security features, which can dispense with the monthly cost with systems ‘traditional’ security features.

In short, everything will depend on the amount of security and convenience you want for your home and the price your pocket can afford.

